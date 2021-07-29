MLS Canadian Clubs to Host Remaining Home Matches in Canada

The announcement was made as the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Minister of Immigration have approved a National Interest Exemption that outlines stringent health and safety protocols allowing for all MLS players to participate in cross-border matches.

Included in the National Interest Exemption requirements, all traveling players and staff will continue to undertake COVID-19 molecular testing prior to, and upon arrival into Canada, regardless of their vaccination status. Those individuals who are partially vaccinated, or are unvaccinated, will be required to observe a modified quarantine. Upon receipt of a negative COVID-19 test, these individuals may participate in work activities only, including trainings and games, and are otherwise prohibited from attending other functions or places through the remainder of a 14-day quarantine period, or until they leave the country.