LA Galaxy transfer Mauricio Cuevas to Santos Laguna

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The LA Galaxy have transferred defender Mauricio Cuevas to LIGA MX side Santos Laguna for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old former US youth international recorded three goals and 13 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions in three seasons with the Galaxy.

Cuevas developed with the LA Galaxy Academy before joining Club Brugge’s youth side, Club NXT. He rejoined LA on a first-team contract in April 2023 and helped them win MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.

"This is a bittersweet occasion. Mauricio is emblematic of everything that the Galaxy Academy stands for: a fierce competitor, a great professional, and an exceptional teammate with a passion for his local community," said Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.

"And while we are sad to see him leave, we are immensely proud and excited to watch him as he takes this next step in his professional journey. We are grateful for everything that he has given to this club and to the city of Los Angeles."

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, LA are ninth in the Western Conference (20 points) and on pace to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Galaxy return to play on July 17; they'll host arch-rivals LAFC for the latest El Tráfico (10:45 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX).