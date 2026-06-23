Juan Berrocal, Matías Galarza depart Atlanta United after loan

Juan Berrocal and Matías Galarza will depart from Atlanta United when their respective loans expire on June 30, the club announced Tuesday.

Berrocal, a 27-year-old Spanish center back, returns to LaLiga side Getafe CF after making 22 appearances across all competitions for Atlanta.

Galarza, a 24-year-old midfielder, returns to Argentine powerhouse River Plate following 13 appearances with the Five Stripes.

Galarza scored a long-range golazo to help lead Paraguay to a 1-0 win against Türkiye in a vital Group D clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the MLS season on pause for the World Cup, Atlanta return to action on July 17 at Nashville SC (8 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes).

The MLS summer transfer window spans from July 13 to Sept. 2, allowing teams to add mid-year reinforcements.