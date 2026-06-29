Columbus Crew sign Argentine midfielder Lautaro Giaccone

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Lautaro Giaccone from Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors, the club announced Monday.

The 25-year-old Argentine is on loan through June 2027 with a purchase option. He will formally be added to the Crew's roster when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 13.

Giaccone has spent his entire professional career in Argentina, tallying 11 goals and 16 assists in 154 matches across all competitions.

The former Argentine youth international broke through at boyhood side Rosario Central.

"Lautaro is a creative, dynamic player who can contribute to our club in multiple ways,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

"Lautaro's versatility and abilities fit our style of play on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to incorporate him into our team."

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Columbus are just outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs places at 10th in the Eastern Conference (16 points).

They return to action on July 22 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).