CF Montréal unveil the Procure Jersey

CF Montréal have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Procure Jersey by adidas.
Inspired by Montréal's 2015 kit and reimagined with bold, organic stripes, the design carries a message that matters: raising awareness for prostate cancer.
By partnering with PROCURE, Montréal are turning every jersey into a statement – a commitment to fight, to support, and to stand with those affected.
