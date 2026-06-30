Austin FC sign winger Przemysław Płacheta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed winger Przemysław Płacheta on a free transfer, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Polish international is under contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.

Płacheta signed a pre-agreement with Austin in March as his deal at EFL League One side Oxford United was set to expire.

"I’m really excited to begin a new chapter of my career in Austin," said Płacheta.

"I can’t wait to make my debut and do everything I can to help the team make a push in the second half of the season. I also hope to use everything I learned during my six years in English football to help the team and make a positive impact in MLS."

Throughout his professional career, Płacheta has tallied 32g/19a in 252 matches.

He spent time in the academy system of German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and has featured in the Premier League for Norwich City. Birmingham City and Swansea City were additional stops in England.

Internationally, Płacheta has earned seven caps with Poland since debuting in 2020.

Following the FIFA World Cup break, Płacheta will be eligible to debut when Austin’s regular season resumes vs. Seattle Sounders FC on July 22 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

The Verde & Black are 14th in the Western Conference (14 points) and hope to make up ground in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.