2022 Generation adidas Cup to feature 80 world-class academies from around world

The elite youth tournament will have 80 professional academies from 10 countries across four continents that will compete in U-17 and U-15 tournament play at the Toyota Soccer Center at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas from April 8-17, Major League Soccer announced Monday.

“In the form of a world-class competition, Generation adidas Cup provides the stage to introduce and showcase the next generation of stars from MLS academies and top clubs around the globe,” MLS Vice President of Player Youth and Development Fred Lipka said in a release. "The expansion of the field to 80 teams will only heighten the level of competition, and we are excited to see our MLS academies competing head-to-head with many of the top international programs.”

Generation adidas Cup further strengthens the competitive collaboration between Liga MX and MLS, building on the successes of Campeones Cup , Leagues Cup and the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target .

In 2019, Seattle Sounders FC 's U-17 squad became the first MLS team to win the event since its international expansion in 2014, defeating Valencia 1-0 in the Champions Division title game.

All 28 current MLS clubs will have academy representation in both divisions, while 2023 MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC will field a team in the U-17 division.

Biggest clubs in the world

Adding to the largest field in the 13-year history of the Generation Adidas Cup are 23 international teams from some of the largest cubs in the global game.

Represented in both the U-17 and U-15 divisions are Manchester United of the Premier League, River Plate of the Argentine Primera División, Celtic of the Scottish Premiership and Flamengo of Serie A.

MLS-Liga MX rivalry

The rivalry between MLS and Liga MX will also be played out at Generation Adidas Cup with 10 teams from seven different Liga MX clubs competing against their MLS counterparts.

Competition format

Forty teams, divided into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age divisions. MLS club seeding was determined by Generation adidas Cup Qualifiers at the inaugural MLS NEXT Fest in December 2021. Each team will play three group matches to determine qualification for the knockout round.