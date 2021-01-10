SMS/MMS Terms and Conditions

As of February 22, 2012
I. Terms
By entering a Major League Soccer, LLC (“MLS”) texting program or promotion, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions, as well as MLS’s Terms of Service accessible at //www.mlssoccer.com/terms-of-service, and Privacy Policy accessible at //www.mlssoccer.com/privacy-policy (both of which are incorporated herein by reference). Data obtained from in connection with this service may include Personal Information. Please see MLS Privacy Policy regarding what information may be collected and how such information may be used by us. MLS reserves the right to modify these Terms and Conditions at any time if necessary.
II. SMS Services
(a) Opt-in Information
By Texting the provided message as promoted in the applicable promotion to SOCCER (762237) (Short Code) or any other designed Short Code, you are agree that you are providing express written consent to Soccer United Marketing, LLC and Major League Soccer, L.L.C. to receive text messages via automatic telephone dialing system and are opting in to join MLS texting program. Consent is not required to purchase goods or services. You will receive SMS messages on behalf of MLS regarding clubs, games, tickets, as well as occasional promotions, until you opt-out. The number of messages that you receive through the service will vary but you will not receive more than 4 messages per month. If your device does not support MMS alerts then you will receive an SMS alert.
MLS text alerts are open to all persons 13 and older located in the Continental United States (including Washington, DC), Hawaii, Alaska, US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and Canada and is void where prohibited by applicable law, rule or regulation. The “Administrator” is Exact Target, Inc. By opting in to MLS Alerts, fans agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and that the decisions of the Sponsors, Administrator and each of their representatives are final and binding in all respects.
Message and Data rates may apply when participating. Depending on your wireless plan, your wireless service provider may charge you for each text message you send and receive. Please consult your wireless service provider regarding their pricing plans as other charges may also apply. Message and data charges may appear on your cell phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account.
(b) STOP Information
You can cancel this service at any time by texting STOP to SOCCER (762237) to stop receiving messages from MLS. If in the future you decide to join the MLS SMS program again, please follow the opt-in process.
(c) HELP Information
If you need any assistance or additional information, text HELP to SOCCER (762237) or contact feedback@mlssoccer.com or call 888-782-2180.
III. Requirements/Instructions
Subscribers must:
- Use a wireless device capable of two-way messaging
- Be using a participating service provider/carrier as follows:
United States Carriers Supported
- SMS Supported carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile®, Verizon, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Virgin Mobile, Iowa Wireless, Metro PCS, ACS Wireless, West Central Cellular, Ntelos, Bluegrass, Plateau Wireless, AWCC, Cincinnati Bell, Cellular South, Carolina West Wireless, Immix Wireless/Keystone Wireless, Golden State Cellular, Cellcom, ECIT, GCI/Alaska Digitel, Inland Cellular, Illinois Valley, Nex-Tech, Chat Mobility, NW Missouri Cellular, NE Cellular One of PA, Element Wireless, MTPCS, Thumb Cellular, Viaero Wireless
- MMS Supported Carriers: AT&T, Cricket, T-Mobile®, Sprint, Verizon, U.S. Cellular
Canada Carriers Supported
SMS Supported carriers: Aliant Mobility, Bell Mobility, Fido, Mobilicity, MTS, NorthernTel Mobility, Rogers Wireless, SaskTel Mobility, Télébec Mobilité, TELUS Mobility, Vidéotron, Virgin Mobile Canada
IV. Disclaimers and Conditions
SMS service is offered on an “as is” basis and may not be available in all areas at all times. MLS SMS program may not continue to work in the event of a product, software, coverage or other service changes made by your wireless carrier.
Major League Soccer, L.L.C., each of its teams, MLS Canada LP, Soccer United Marketing, LLC, and/or Exact Target, LLC. and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries and affiliated entities and any persons employed by any of the foregoing, are not responsible and shall not be liable for any losses/injuries or any kind resulting from any delays in the receipt of any SMS or MMS message, lost, incomplete, late, damaged or misdirected messages; inability to access the voting; difficulties, failures or malfunctions of computers and/or Internet connections or wireless services or other communications malfunctions; interrupted or unavailable network, server; failed computer hardware or software or other technical failures; garbled, lost, misrouted or scrambled transmissions; any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in any transmission or communication; traffic congestion or for any technical problem which may cause the voting to be disrupted or corrupted; computer on-line systems, telecast, or cable malfunctions; human error; any damage to entrants or any third person’s computer and/or wireless device, and/or its contents related to or resulting from MLS SMS program; nor any other loss directly or indirectly caused by participation in MLS SMS program.
Any attempt to deliberately damage, destroy, tamper or vandalize the www.MLSsoccer.com website is a violation of criminal and civil laws.