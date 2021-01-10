SMS/MMS Terms and Conditions

By entering a Major League Soccer, LLC (“MLS”) texting program or promotion, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions, as well as MLS’s Terms of Service accessible at //www.mlssoccer.com/terms-of-service, and Privacy Policy accessible at //www.mlssoccer.com/privacy-policy (both of which are incorporated herein by reference). Data obtained from in connection with this service may include Personal Information. Please see MLS Privacy Policy regarding what information may be collected and how such information may be used by us. MLS reserves the right to modify these Terms and Conditions at any time if necessary.

II. SMS Services

(a) Opt-in Information

By Texting the provided message as promoted in the applicable promotion to SOCCER (762237) (Short Code) or any other designed Short Code, you are agree that you are providing express written consent to Soccer United Marketing, LLC and Major League Soccer, L.L.C. to receive text messages via automatic telephone dialing system and are opting in to join MLS texting program. Consent is not required to purchase goods or services. You will receive SMS messages on behalf of MLS regarding clubs, games, tickets, as well as occasional promotions, until you opt-out. The number of messages that you receive through the service will vary but you will not receive more than 4 messages per month. If your device does not support MMS alerts then you will receive an SMS alert.

MLS text alerts are open to all persons 13 and older located in the Continental United States (including Washington, DC), Hawaii, Alaska, US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and Canada and is void where prohibited by applicable law, rule or regulation. The “Administrator” is Exact Target, Inc. By opting in to MLS Alerts, fans agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and that the decisions of the Sponsors, Administrator and each of their representatives are final and binding in all respects.

Message and Data rates may apply when participating. Depending on your wireless plan, your wireless service provider may charge you for each text message you send and receive. Please consult your wireless service provider regarding their pricing plans as other charges may also apply. Message and data charges may appear on your cell phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account.

(b) STOP Information

You can cancel this service at any time by texting STOP to SOCCER (762237) to stop receiving messages from MLS. If in the future you decide to join the MLS SMS program again, please follow the opt-in process.

(c) HELP Information