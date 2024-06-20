PROGRAM MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

PROGRAM PERIOD: 2024 MLS All-Star Rewards Program (the “Program”) will be made available from June 20, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) to July 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (“Program Period”).

ELIGIBILITY: Program is open to residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents 18 years of age or older at time of participation. Employees, officers, and directors of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“MLS” or “Sponsor”), each of MLS’ other member clubs (collectively, the “Clubs”), Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM”), Pro Soccer Development, LP (“MLSNP”), and Player Development, LLC (“PDEV” and together with MLS, SUM, and MLSNP, collectively, the “MLS Entities”), “Locations” (as defined below), their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, promotion and advertising agencies, participating locations and members of their immediate families (spouse and parents, children, and siblings and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, of such employees, are not eligible to participate in the Program. Void where prohibited by law. Program is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE: Visit https://tinyurl.com/54zyh9bm for a list of participating locations (each, a “Location”). Then, scan the Program QR code on display at a Location to be redirected to the Program website, register for the Program if you have not already done so, and follow the instructions to check-in at the Location and you will receive eight (8) Program points and an offer pertaining to the Location where you are located.

Limit: Participants will be limited to receiving eight (8) points per Location per calendar day, throughout the Program Period.

Important Note: Participants are strongly encouraged to use caution when visiting a Location in connection with the Program. Participants must abide by all applicable laws and refrain from trespassing on private property and MLS Entities do not condone accessing the Program website in areas or dangerous situations that may involve certain health related risks, including risk of physical injury. Please be safe when participating in this Program and abide by all laws, rules and regulations.

Subject to verification and compliance with these Terms and Conditions, participants will have the corresponding points deposited into their Program account within twenty-four (24) hours from date of QR code scan. Points have no cash value and will expire following the conclusion of the Program Period. Point requests generated by script, macro or other automated means and entries by any means which subvert the entry process are void. MLS’s review of point request submissions and determination of corresponding points deposited to a participant, if any, are final.

PROGRAM PRODUCTS: For a list of products that are available for point redemption throughout the Program Period, please see the addendum at the end of these terms and conditions. Available items may be added to the list of program products throughout the Program Period. Available items are only available while supplies last.

All Program point product redemption requests must be received by July 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET to be considered. Exact make, model, brand, and size of products available (as applicable) to be determined by MLS, in their sole discretion. Points, or point redemption requests generated by script, macro or other automated or fraudulent means and requests by any means which subvert the process specified above may be deemed void by MLS, in their sole discretion.

PROGRAM PRODUCT REDEMPTION CONDITIONS: All federal, state and local taxes and all other costs associated with Program product redemption receipt and use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of the recipients. Program products are provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by MLS. Program product recipients may not substitute, assign or transfer a product or redeem a product for cash, but MLS reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute a product (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. All product details are at MLS’s sole discretion.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each participant agrees: (a) to abide by these Terms and Conditions and decisions of MLS, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Program; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless the MLS Entities, their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, promotion and advertising agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the foregoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participant’s participation in the Program or any Program-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any Program product; and (c) to the use of their name, voice, entry, and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by MLS, its affiliates and agencies, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from participant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled receipts or Program points, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Program, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Program, the processing of receipts or Program points, the tabulation of Program points, or in any Program-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Program. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Program or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Program or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Terms and Conditions, as solely determined by MLS, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Program be, in MLS’s sole opinion, compromised for any reason, including virus, worms, bugs, epidemic, pandemic, any Act of God, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the MLS, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, MLS reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Program (or portion thereof). CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROGRAM MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK ANY AND ALL AVAILABLE REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Program, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Program, or products provided, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than participant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Program), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Terms and Conditions, or the rights and obligations of participant and MLS in connection with the Program, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.

PRIVACY POLICY: All information and files submitted in the format specified will become property of the MLS Entities and used as provided in the MLS Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, each of which can be found by visiting http://www.mlssoccer.com/terms-service and http://www.mlssoccer.com/privacy-policy (both of which are incorporated herein by reference). The MLS Entities are not responsible for any claims arising from participation in the Program, specifically including, but not limited to, claims for intellectual property infringement and privacy rights violations, as well as violations of the respective social media platform’s terms and conditions. Participants should note that by participating in the Program their precise geolocation data will be collected and used solely to execute the Program. This geolocation data will be deleted at the conclusion of the Program. Participants in the Program will be given the option to receive commercial e-mails from MLS Entities; however, eligibility to participate in the Program is not dependent upon participant’s consent to receive such e-mails.

PROGRAM PROVIDED BY: Major League Soccer, L.L.C., 420 Fifth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10018.