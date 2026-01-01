7:07
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1:05
Goal: K. Kamara vs. SKC, 109'
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1:05
Goal: O. Campos vs. SKC, 102'
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1:00
Goal: E. Thommy vs. LAFC, 60'
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0:51
Goal: O. Giroud vs. SKC, 53'
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1:00
Goal: D. Rosero vs. IND, 35'
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0:54
Goal: J. Russell vs. IND, 14'
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5:16
Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo: What will decide US Open Cup Final?
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3:46
Houston or RSL: Who will win the US Open Cup semifinal?
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7:03
Messi's toughest test yet?! Miami tackle USOC semifinal at Cincy
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3:59
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Sacramento Republic | September 7, 2022
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0:58
GOAL: Benji Michel, Orlando City SC - 96th minute