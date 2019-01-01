Audi Goals Drive Progress

As MLS continues to expand, the Academy system has been identified as the key pillar of growth in order to strengthen the sport of soccer in North America. This is a league-wide objective across all clubs based on the need for resources to support the education and growth of youth soccer players. Audi wants to be part of this journey to the top and ensure its success. For every goal scored during the MLS season, Audi will contribute funds to one of the most important catalysts for building on-field talent in the league – the MLS Academy system.