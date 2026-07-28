East dominate West in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Team East recorded a convincing 6-1 victory against Team West in the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, held Monday evening at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With two first-half goals, D.C. United homegrown forward Oscar Avilez was named the game’s MVP. He is the first player in club history to win the award.

The East turned in a dominant first half that started with a goal from Avilez, then Columbus Crew striker Jamil Danjaji doubled the advantage.

The goals kept coming for the East, as Chicago Fire FC midfielder Christopher Morales picked out Nashville SC’s Liam Stribling with a perfect long ball, which Stribling slotted home.

The East finished off a dominant first half with their fourth goal from Marcus Singleton II (Metropolitan Oval Academy) and Avilez adding a fifth just before halftime.

In the second half, Charlotte FC forward Daniel Brown got on the scoresheet with a rocket from outside the box. Real Salt Lake's Easton Wilson ended the shutout for the West squad as he latched onto a ball, got behind the East defense and snuck home a near-post finish.

Goals