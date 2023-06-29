Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT today announced the 44 players selected to the second annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.
The game will provide a world-class experience for North America’s rising stars to showcase their talents in an East vs. West format.
2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
- 10:30 am ET - Wednesday, July 19
- FREE!
- Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility | Annapolis, Maryland
- Watch on MLS NEXT’s TikTok account
Name
Team
Birth Year
Nathaniel Abraham
Toronto FC
2007
Ignacio Alem
D.C. United
2006
Davi Alexandre
New York Red Bulls
2007
Gaël De Montigny
CF Montréal
2006
Charlie DeMarco
BW Gottschee
2005
Olger Escobar
New England Revolution
2006
Caden Grabfelder
FC DELCO
2005
Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew
2006
Tyler Hall
Inter Miami CF
2006
Stiven Jimenez
FC Cincinnati
2007
Graham Jones
D.C. United
2006
Shawn Lanza
Atlanta United
2006
Ryder Mills
FC Cincinnati
2005
Michael Nesci
Chicago Fire FC
2005
James Nyandjo
Charlotte FC
2007
Neil Pierre
Philadelphia Union
2007
Tahir Reid-Brown
Orlando City SC
2006
Rocket Ritarita
Atlanta United
2007
Jonathan Shore
New York City FC
2007
Adem Sipić
Nashville SC
2006
Lazar Stefanovic
Toronto FC
2006
Cole Mrowka
Columbus Crew
2006
Name
Team
Birth Year
Jeevan Badwal
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2006
Nati Clarke
Sporting Kansas City
2005
Julian Eyestone
FC Dallas
2006
Caden Glover
St. Louis CITY SC
2007
Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
2007
Stuart Hawkins
Seattle Sounders FC
2006
Sawyer Jura
Portland Timbers
2006
Tate Lampman
Houston Dynamo FC
2006
Grant Lund
Real Colorado
2006
Edwyn Mendoza
San Jose Earthquakes
2006
Harbor Miller
LA Galaxy
2007
Ajani Nixon
LAFC
2006
Moises Prado
Total Futbol Academy
2006
Kage Romanshyn
Minnesota United FC
2005
Andre Romo
Colorado Rapids
2006
Paulo Rudisill
LA Galaxy
2006
Maxim Scordo
Strikers FC
2007
Mohammed Shour
Seattle Sounders FC
2007
Ervin Torres
Austin FC
2007
Oscar Verhoeven
San Jose Earthquakes
2006
Jude Wellings
Real Salt Lake
2006
Adrian Wibowo
LAFC
2006
Player selection
The 44 players were selected by MLS NEXT personnel following the conclusion of the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2005-2007, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.
All 29 MLS academies had at least one player selected to the roster, and nine clubs had multiple selections. Five non-MLS academies will also be represented in Annapolis: BW Gottschee, FC DELCO, Real Colorado, Strikers FC and Total Futbol Academy.
All-Star Week
MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the selected players with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of evening programming events and activities in advance of the match.
The players will be fully integrated into MLS All-Star Week festivities, which include team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on July 18 and the MLS All-Star Game on July 19. Each MLS NEXT All-Star team will also conduct their own training sessions leading up to their match on Wednesday morning.