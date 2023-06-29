MLS NEXT

Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

23MLS_MLS_Next_ASG
MLSsoccer staff

MLS NEXT today announced the 44 players selected to the second annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

The game will provide a world-class experience for North America’s rising stars to showcase their talents in an East vs. West format.

2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

EAST
Coaches: Patrick Ouckama (DC) and Kevin Kratz (ATL)
Name
Team
Birth Year
Nathaniel Abraham
Toronto FC
2007
Ignacio Alem
D.C. United 
2006
Davi Alexandre
New York Red Bulls 
2007
Gaël De Montigny
CF Montréal 
2006
Charlie DeMarco
BW Gottschee
2005
Olger Escobar
New England Revolution 
2006
Caden Grabfelder
FC DELCO
2005
Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew 
2006
Tyler Hall
Inter Miami CF
2006
Stiven Jimenez
FC Cincinnati
2007
Graham Jones
D.C. United 
2006
Shawn Lanza
Atlanta United 
2006
Ryder Mills
FC Cincinnati 
2005
Michael Nesci
Chicago Fire FC
2005
James Nyandjo
Charlotte FC 
2007
Neil Pierre
Philadelphia Union 
2007
Tahir Reid-Brown
Orlando City SC 
2006
Rocket Ritarita
Atlanta United 
2007
Jonathan Shore
New York City FC
2007
Adem Sipić
Nashville SC 
2006
Lazar Stefanovic
Toronto FC 
2006
Cole Mrowka
Columbus Crew
2006
WEST
Coaches: Anthony Wallace (STL) and Willie Diaz (Strikers)
Name
Team
Birth Year
Jeevan Badwal
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2006
Nati Clarke
Sporting Kansas City
2005
Julian Eyestone
FC Dallas
2006
Caden Glover
St. Louis CITY SC 
2007
Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake 
2007
Stuart Hawkins
Seattle Sounders FC
2006
Sawyer Jura
Portland Timbers 
2006
Tate Lampman
Houston Dynamo FC
2006
Grant Lund
Real Colorado
2006
Edwyn Mendoza
San Jose Earthquakes 
2006
Harbor Miller
LA Galaxy
2007
Ajani Nixon
LAFC 
2006
Moises Prado
Total Futbol Academy
2006
Kage Romanshyn
Minnesota United FC
2005
Andre Romo
Colorado Rapids
2006
Paulo Rudisill
LA Galaxy
2006
Maxim Scordo
Strikers FC
2007
Mohammed Shour
Seattle Sounders FC
2007
Ervin Torres
Austin FC
2007
Oscar Verhoeven
San Jose Earthquakes
2006
Jude Wellings
Real Salt Lake
2006
Adrian Wibowo
LAFC 
2006

Player selection

The 44 players were selected by MLS NEXT personnel following the conclusion of the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2005-2007, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

All 29 MLS academies had at least one player selected to the roster, and nine clubs had multiple selections. Five non-MLS academies will also be represented in Annapolis: BW Gottschee, FC DELCO, Real Colorado, Strikers FC and Total Futbol Academy.

All-Star Week

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the selected players with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of evening programming events and activities in advance of the match.

The players will be fully integrated into MLS All-Star Week festivities, which include team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on July 18 and the MLS All-Star Game on July 19. Each MLS NEXT All-Star team will also conduct their own training sessions leading up to their match on Wednesday morning.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS NEXT MLS All-Star Game
MLS All-Star News
MLS All-Star News
Vote now to decide the 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain!

Vote now to decide the 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain!
2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster

2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster
MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal: What I’m most looking forward to this summer

MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal: What I’m most looking forward to this summer
Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Who missed the cut? 2023 MLS All-Star snubs

Who missed the cut? 2023 MLS All-Star snubs
MLS All-Stars XI: Who should Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal?

MLS All-Stars XI: Who should Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal?
MLS All-Star Video
MLS All-Star Video
MLS All-Stars! Who could Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal?
9:50

MLS All-Stars! Who could Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal?
Introducing the 2023 Goalie Wars roster
0:44

Introducing the 2023 Goalie Wars roster
Wayne Rooney talks MLS All-Star Game roster and tactics
2:36

Wayne Rooney talks MLS All-Star Game roster and tactics
Columbus to host 2024 MLS All-Star Game
0:39

Columbus to host 2024 MLS All-Star Game