MLS WORKS, Coca-Cola partner to host Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game

About Unified Sports

The Unified All-Star Game is part of the season-long Special Olympics Unified Soccer Exchange program, which provides opportunities for Unified soccer teams to participate in a first-team MLS experience. MLS clubs provided authentic experiences such as signing days, jersey unveils, practices and scrimmages with MLS front office staff and first-team players, and gameday recognition. MLS Unified soccer teams travel for exhibition matches, scheduled in conjunction with MLS first-team matches, to reinforce inclusivity and showcase the talents and abilities to MLS fans.