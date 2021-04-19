The Major League Soccer Players Association (“MLSPA”) will have the right to veto any appeal involving a player. As such, it is strongly recommended that a Club engage the player in the decision-making process as early as possible.

Within twenty-four (24) hours of the completion of a match, Clubs must send written notice on club letterhead to the Senior Vice President, Competition detailing the rationale for the appeal. Within 48 hours, clubs must submit documentation for the appeal, including any and all evidence (e.g., video, photography, written statements, other) supporting the appeal.

Clubs may request an appeal with the Independent Review Panel to request a review to rectify a case of clear and obvious error relating to an on-field disciplinary decision of the match officials for one of the following:

All IRP decision to uphold an appeal must be unanimous. Additionally, all decisions to classify an appeal as frivolous must be unanimous.

A frivolous appeal is one that has no sound basis in fact or the Laws of the Game or that does not contain objective rational basis. In other words, an appeal is not frivolous if a reasonable observer with knowledge of the Laws of the Game would find that there is a rational basis for arguing that the discipline applied was not appropriate for the offense.

1. Did the match officials make a clear and obvious error in respect to the disciplinary sanction in accordance with the Laws of the Game?

The applicable Ruling Body will review the appeal from the Club and determine, based on all available evidence (e.g., video, testimony, etc.):

Outlined below is the procedure that will be applied to the review of send-offs.

Appeal to review a Send-Off Decision

1. Prior to the start of the MLS League Season, Clubs must post a $25,000 refundable bond with the League Office for the right to make up to two (2) unsuccessful appeals during the 2021 season (including playoffs).

2. If an appeal is upheld (i.e., successful), then the send-off punishment will be rescinded.

3. If an appeal is denied, then the send-off punishment (and any supplemental discipline should it be administered by the MLS Disciplinary Committee) will stand and the Club will have lost one of its two allotted appeals for the current MLS season (including the playoffs).