MLS Season Pass - Season Ticket Holder Terms

By redeeming your MLS Season Pass subscription, you agree to allow Apple to share MLS Season Pass redemption data with MLS.

Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Access to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will be included as part of paid full-season ticket accounts. Accounts must have made a minimum payment of $100 and be up to date on payments in accordance with their payment plan associated with their account. One subscription access code per paid full-season ticket account, regardless of the total number of full season tickets on the account.Only the full-season ticket account owner can receive this benefit as verified through the account owner’s unique name, mailing address, e-mail address, and payment information attributable to the account owner. One-time use only. Limited time offer. While supplies last.

Valid for MLS Season Pass in US and Canada for 2024 MLS season. Requires Apple ID. One redemption per Apple ID and one redemption per Family if part of a Family Sharing group. Must be 13 years or older. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply, see https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/ww/. Compatible products and services required. Sponsor: Major League Soccer, 420 Fifth Avenue, 7th floor, New York, NY, 10018. Offer expires: November 30, 2024.

Apple ID required. Requires iCloud Family Sharing. See www.apple.com/family-sharing for more information.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app on iOS 16.2 or later, iPadOS 16.2 or later, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 16.2 or later, macOS Ventura 13.1 or later, on eligible smart TVs and streaming devices, or at tv.apple.com.