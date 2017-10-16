Kick Off: 4 teams clinch postseason berths | Nikolic commands Golden Boot

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

4 teams clinch during Countdown to Decision Day

With five Eastern Conference contests kicking off simultaneously, followed by five Western Conference matches and a cross-conference special, the action came fast and furious in Week 32. Sam Stejskal captured the key moments as they happened, providing a whiparound commentary to wrap up the run. READ MORE

Sunday's Countdown to Decision Day presented by AT&T postgame show featured MLS legends Landon Donovan and Carlos Ruiz joining former Revs player and coach Jay Heaps, as they broke down the action. LD even offered up an MLS Cup prediction. WATCH NOW

Late Quakes leveler primes West for wild Decision Day

Valeri Qazaishvili scored with 13 minutes left on the clock to gain San Jose an important 1-1 draw at Vancouver on Sunday night. RECAP

The late equalizer put San Jose in charge of their playoff destiny with one game remaining on the schedule, ahead of FC Dallas (on a wins tiebreaker) for the final postseason berth, and a point in front of Real Salt Lake. The lost points leave Vancouver facing a potential tumble to third place. READ MORE

Pair of routs put all Cascadia in the playoffs

Defending MLS champs Seattle put themselves in position to win the West with a 4-0 humbling of visitors FC Dallas on Sunday night. If Cascadia rivals Vancouver and Portland draw on Decision Day, a Seattle win puts them atop the West (and, potentially, the Cascadia Cup). RECAP

Down the I-5, Diego Valeri notched a goal and two assists as Portland also enjoyed a 4-0 rout of Sunday guests D.C. United. With the outburst, the Timbers captain became just the second MLS player in league history to breach 20 goals and 10 helpers in a season. The Timbers can claim both the conference crown and the Cascadia Cup with a home win over current leaders Vancouver next week.READ MORE

Nikolic hat trick sparks Fire, distances Golden Boot race

Nemanja Nikolic fired his first MLS hat trick as Chicago notched a 3-2 rally win over visiting Philadelphia on Sunday. The result pulled the Fire to within a point of second place in the East. RECAP

The Sunday night haul gave Nikolic a large Golden Boot lead to take into closing day, as well as an outside shot at tying the league record for goals in a season. READ MORE

Deric's key save puts Houston back in playoffs

Sporting KC and the Houston Dynamo each clinched a playoff berth after a scoreless draw at Children's Mercy Park. While it's familiar recent territory for trophy-laden SKC, Houston is returning for the first time since 2013. RECAP

Homegrown talent Tyler Deric played hero, with nine saves that included a spectacular one at the death to preserve both a clean sheet and the road point. READ MORE

TFC edges the Impact to tie MLS points record

Jozy Altidore bagged his MLS-high 14th goal of the season to earn Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over visiting rivals Montreal on Sunday. The win gave the Reds a share of the league record for points in a season. RECAP

For Altidore, the game was the perfect medicine to recover from the intense disappointment of the USMNT's failure to qualify for World Cup earlier in the week. READ MORE

Crew SC stays hot in Orlando

Thanks to a second half Ola Kamara goal, Columbus ran their unbeaten streak to nine games with a 1-0 victory away to Orlando City. RECAP

It was an emotional day for Lions skipper Kaka, who said a teary farewell to Orlando prior to his last game in front of the home fans. READ MORE

Revs, Rapids play spoilers

Colorado rode an early Josh Gatt strike to a 1-0 derby win over Real Salt Lake that kept the visitors below the playoff line. RECAP

Over in New England, the Revs posted a 2-1 home win over a 10-man New York City FC side. Diego Fagundez scored twice to keep the Bronx bombers from clinching second place in the East. RECAP

Atlanta, RBNY fit to be tied

In a potential playoff preview, the New York Red Bulls and visitors Atlanta United played to a scoreless draw on Sunday night. RECAP

Star striker Josef Martinez exited this one early and frustrated as he and his Atlanta United teammates were stymied by the Red Bulls' own press. RECAP

Ramos up for USMNT job

Though he wouldn't comment on discussions with U.S. Soccer over the interim men's national team job, longtime Under-20 boss Tab Ramos told Metro that he's interested in the position. READ MORE

