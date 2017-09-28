Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas

2017 MLS Regular Season

Orlando City Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

Saturday, September 30 – 10:30 pm ET

WATCH: Univision, Facebook.com in US | MLS LIVE in Canada

Has the darkness finally ended in Dallas? We may get to answer that question when they visit Orlando City SC on Saturday afternoon in a match that will go a long way towards deciding if they make the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Oscar Pareja's team finally broke their 10-game winless streak on Wednesday night, beating the Colorado Rapids 2-0 at Toyota Stadium. The win brought them back above the playoff line on 41 points, one point above the Houston Dynamo. The result, paired with San Jose's 4-1 loss, also brought their probability of making the playoffs back up to 61 percent from 42 percent.

Orlando's playoff hopes have been mostly extinguished for some time, but they will have some confidence at home on Saturday. They dominated the New England Revolution on Wednesday night, thanks to an 11th minute Xavier Kouassi red card, to the tune of 6-1. Kaká returned to the starting XI for the first time since Sept. 2, scoring two goals in the win.

Orlando City SC

Suspended : M Will Johnson (READ)

: M Will Johnson (READ) Suspended after next caution: D Leo Pereira, M Will Johnson

D Leo Pereira, M Will Johnson Int’l Duty : None

: None Injury Report: OUT - GK Josh Saunders (neck injury), M Cristian Higuita (calf injury)

Projected Starting XI

(4-3-1-2, left to right)

GK: Joe Bendik — Donny Toia, Jonathan Spector, Leo Pereira, Scott Sutter — Yoshi Yotun, Servando Carrasco, Antonio Nocerino — Giles Barnes — Kaká, Dom Dwyer

Notes: Kaká’s brace on Wednesday night was his first multi-goal game of the season and his third multi-goal game for Orlando in MLS action.

FC Dallas

Suspended : None

: None Suspended after next caution: M Carlos Gruezo, D Hernan Grana

M Carlos Gruezo, D Hernan Grana Int’l Duty : None

: None Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE - M Kellyn Acosta (fatigue)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, left to right):

GK: Jesse Gonzalez— Hernan Grana, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa — Carlos Gruezo, Kellyn Acosta — Michael Barrios, Mauro Diaz, Roland Lamah — Maxi Urruti

Notes: FC Dallas have lost five consecutive road games, tied for the third-longest regular season streak in franchise history. They have not lost six straight since July 26-Sept. 27, 2003 … Mauro Diaz had two assists on Wednesday night, the ninth time he’s registered multiple assists in a single MLS match (including postseason). It snapped a streak of 27 MLS appearances where he did not have multiple assists, the longest such streak of his MLS career (99 total appearances).

All-Time Series

Overall: Dallas 2 wins (6 goals) … Orlando 0 wins (0 goals) … Ties 0

Dallas 2 wins (6 goals) … Orlando 0 wins (0 goals) … Ties 0 At Orlando: Dallas 1 wins (2 goals) … Orlando 0 wins (0 goals) … Ties 0

Referees

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Jason White

Fourth Official: Juan Guzman

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Sorin Stoica