MLS Fantasy: Who's the best value for points off of total shots?

Reid and Mike are joined by special Patreon guest Sherry Snyder to review the top fantasy points from Round 27 and preview all of the games from Round 28. Everyone also gives their opinion on the value of Atlanta players as they start their big run of doublegame weeks, and we learn the secret to Patreon listner team building success.
Goals and assists get the attention, but a good area for MLS Fantasy managers to get a leg up on their competition is shots. Bonus points from shots are very valuable to the savvy manager. As we begin the final six rounds of the 2017 Fantasy season, I thought it would be a good time to review which players are generating the most points from their shots relative to their price.
Total Shots
Let's start with the top 15 shot takers from all positions.
|Player
|Club
|Pos
|Mins
|G
|Shots
|Sebastian Giovinco
|TOR
|F
|1877
|15
|116
|David Villa
|NYC
|F
|2155
|19
|112
|Nemanja Nikolic
|CHI
|F
|2422
|17
|92
|Maxi Urruti
|DAL
|F
|2211
|12
|89
|Clint Dempsey
|SEA
|M
|1767
|11
|85
|Joao Plata
|RSL
|F
|1903
|7
|78
|Diego Valeri
|POR
|M
|2379
|17
|78
|Ola Kamara
|CLB
|F
|2417
|15
|77
|Romain Alessandrini
|LA
|M
|1856
|9
|75
|Carlos Rivas
|ORL
|M
|1838
|5
|74
|Bradley Wright-Phillips
|NY
|F
|2175
|15
|74
|Kei Kamara
|NE
|F
|1973
|11
|72
|Fredy Montero
|VAN
|F
|1980
|11
|72
|Sebastian Blanco
|POR
|M
|2339
|5
|69
|Miguel Almiron
|ATL
|M
|2089
|8
|68
There are few surprises in this list, with the one exception possibly being Miguel Almiron ranking at the bottom of the table. Still, it’s basically a who’s who of top fantasy point earners. Also I think it’s important to point out that the only two players who currently have one 100+ shots are the No. 1 and No. 2 most expensive players in the game. But are they worth it?
Shot points per million
Now let’s see how the top 15 changes when we look at total points generated by shots and account for price. To get this number, I added the total number of bonus points each of the top 25 players have earned from their shots to the number of points from goals scored. I then divided this number by each player’s price to get their shot points per million.
|Player
|Club
|Pos
|Mins
|G
|Shots
|SOG
|SOG%
|Fantasy Price (Millions)
|Shot Points/Million
|Nemanja Nikolic
|CHI
|F
|2422
|17
|92
|44
|47.8
|10.3
|9.42
|David Villa
|NYC
|F
|2155
|19
|112
|44
|39.3
|12.3
|9.27
|Erick Torres
|HOU
|F
|1740
|14
|65
|24
|36.9
|8.7
|9.08
|Ola Kamara
|CLB
|F
|2417
|15
|77
|33
|42.9
|10.7
|7.94
|Diego Valeri
|POR
|M
|2379
|17
|78
|32
|41
|11.8
|7.88
|Bradley Wright-Phillips
|NY
|F
|2175
|15
|74
|31
|41.9
|10.7
|7.85
|Maxi Urruti
|DAL
|F
|2211
|12
|89
|35
|39.3
|9.5
|7.68
|David Accam
|CHI
|M
|1855
|14
|56
|33
|58.9
|10.2
|7.25
|Chris Wondolowski
|SJ
|F
|2501
|11
|58
|21
|36.2
|8.4
|7.02
|Sebastian Giovinco
|TOR
|F
|1877
|15
|116
|47
|40.5
|13.4
|6.94
|Ignacio Piatti
|MTL
|M
|1828
|15
|57
|31
|54.4
|11.7
|6.84
|Fredy Montero
|VAN
|F
|1980
|11
|72
|26
|36.1
|9.2
|6.74
|Clint Dempsey
|SEA
|M
|1767
|11
|85
|28
|32.9
|10.1
|6.73
|Jozy Altidore
|TOR
|F
|1932
|13
|61
|26
|42.6
|10.5
|6.67
|Fanendo Adi
|POR
|F
|1885
|10
|66
|28
|42.4
|9.3
|6.45
Nemanja Nikolic and David Villa stay in the top three of this new table but Sebastian Giovinco plummets down to 10th due to his high price. He is replaced by Erick Torres, who has been preforming much better than his sub-$9 million price tag would suggest. Other notable absences include Romain Alessandrini and Miguel Almiron.
The steep drop stating at fourth place makes me question the value of every player outside of the top three. Of course, this chart just looks are points from shots and many of these players generate significant and consistent points in other areas. The top three are the only players earning 9+ shot points per million dollars of player value, so if you’re looking for a pure goal scoring machine, then it’s clear that these three are worth their price tag.
Note: Almiron will start a long run of home games in Round 28 so he could jump up the list is he starts finding the net again.
Who do you think is worth every fantasy penny of their transfer cost? Let us know in the comments below!
