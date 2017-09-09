Young Toronto FC fan unleashes troll job on Montreal Impact

A young Toronto FC fan took the MLS troll game to new heights on Friday.

Murphy Malone, a 12-year-old TFC fan who the club signed to a one-day contract last July, traveled with his father from their home in Connecticut to Gillette Stadium on Friday to meet some Montreal players and coaches ahead of their match at New England on Saturday (7:30 pm ET; TVA Sports in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).

Murphy greeted the Impact as they hopped off their team bus at Gillette, getting a few autographs and posing for some photos ahead of Montreal’s training session.

Just back from Gillette Stadium.Four hour drive up and back to troll the enemy .Worth it. Love my @torontofc . Nobody noticed the shirt pic.twitter.com/P5e3XcQ3QY — Murphy Malone (@murphy_malone26) September 9, 2017

Looks innocent enough, right?

Not quite.

Take a peek at Malone’s shirt. Those numbers? They’re the dates and scores of Toronto’s 2016 Eastern Conference Championship series win and 2017 regular season victory against Montreal.

He had one more trick in store for the Impact, too.

This was part b of my troll . Hope the bus driver didn't notice me putting it on pic.twitter.com/6ekMC1jvf0 — Murphy Malone (@murphy_malone26) September 9, 2017

Toronto will host San Jose on Saturday night (5 pm ET; TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US). TFC and Montreal will resume their rivalry on Sept. 20 at BMO Field.