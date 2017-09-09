Young Toronto FC fan unleashes troll job on Montreal Impact

September 9, 201712:33PM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

A young Toronto FC fan took the MLS troll game to new heights on Friday.

Murphy Malone, a 12-year-old TFC fan who the club signed to a one-day contract last July, traveled with his father from their home in Connecticut to Gillette Stadium on Friday to meet some Montreal players and coaches ahead of their match at New England on Saturday (7:30 pm ET; TVA Sports in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).

Murphy greeted the Impact as they hopped off their team bus at Gillette, getting a few autographs and posing for some photos ahead of Montreal’s training session.

Looks innocent enough, right?

Not quite.

Take a peek at Malone’s shirt. Those numbers? They’re the dates and scores of Toronto’s 2016 Eastern Conference Championship series win and 2017 regular season victory against Montreal.

He had one more trick in store for the Impact, too.

Toronto will host San Jose on Saturday night (5 pm ET; TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US). TFC and Montreal will resume their rivalry on Sept. 20 at BMO Field. 