Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
2017 MLS Regular Season - Week 24
Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City
Saturday, August 19 – 8:30 pm ET
Usually dominant in the West, FC Dallas have found themselves in a semi-slump in which a full three points have proven elusive at the whistle. Still, they only trail host Sporting Kansas City -- tied for most points in the West -- by only two points, so with both squads mostly healthy, it could be anyone's match.
Sporting Kansas City
- Suspended: None
- Suspended next yellow card: None
- International duty: None
- Injury Report: OUT — F - Cameron Porter (broken fibula and ligament damage in right ankle; out for season)
Projected Starting XI (4-3-3, right to left): Tim Melia — Saad Abdul-Salaam, Erik Palmer-Brown, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic — Soni Mustivar, James Musa, Jimmy Medranda — Gerso Fernandes, Soony Saad, Daniel Salloi
Notes: Sporting have not lost at home to FC Dallas since the beginning of the 2012 league season (4W-2D), including a 0-0 draw on March 11th of this year...After only conceding two goals in their first seven home matches this year (6W-1D), Sporting have conceded six goals in their last five home matches (1W-4D).
FC Dallas
- Suspended: None
- Suspended next yellow card: None
- International duty: None
- Injury Report: OUT — M - Mauro Diaz
Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, right to left): Jesse Gonzalez — Hernan Grana, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa — Michael Barrios, Kellyn Acosta, Victor Ulloa, Roland Lamah — Cristian Colman, Maxi Urruti
Notes: FC Dallas only have one goal in their last three matches (2L-1D), their lowest goal output across three consecutive matches since a stretch from May 28 to June 19, 2016 (36 games in between the two runs)...In the 13 matches that FC Dallas have played with Kellyn Acosta in their starting lineup, they average 1.7 points per game. In the nine matches where he has been missing from the start, that number falls to 1.4 points per game.
All-Time Series
- All-Time: Kansas City 23W-22L-12D (84 GF / 89 GA); FC Dallas 22W-23L-12D (89 GF / 84 GA)
- At Kansas City: Kansas City 14W-8L-7D (53 GF / 35 GA); FC Dallas 8W-14L-7D (35 GF / 53 GA)
Referees
Referee: Armando Villarreal
Assistant Referees: Peter Manikowski, Andrew Bigelow
Fourth Official: Mark Kadlecik
Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Robert Sibiga