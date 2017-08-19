Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

2017 MLS Regular Season - Week 24

Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City

Saturday, August 19 – 8:30 pm ET

Usually dominant in the West, FC Dallas have found themselves in a semi-slump in which a full three points have proven elusive at the whistle. Still, they only trail host Sporting Kansas City -- tied for most points in the West -- by only two points, so with both squads mostly healthy, it could be anyone's match.

Sporting Kansas City

Suspended: None

None Suspended next yellow card: None

None International duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT — F - Cameron Porter (broken fibula and ligament damage in right ankle; out for season)

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3, right to left): Tim Melia — Saad Abdul-Salaam, Erik Palmer-Brown, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic — Soni Mustivar, James Musa, Jimmy Medranda — Gerso Fernandes, Soony Saad, Daniel Salloi

Notes: Sporting have not lost at home to FC Dallas since the beginning of the 2012 league season (4W-2D), including a 0-0 draw on March 11th of this year...After only conceding two goals in their first seven home matches this year (6W-1D), Sporting have conceded six goals in their last five home matches (1W-4D).

FC Dallas

Suspended: None

None Suspended next yellow card: None

None International duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT — M - Mauro Diaz

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, right to left): Jesse Gonzalez — Hernan Grana, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa — Michael Barrios, Kellyn Acosta, Victor Ulloa, Roland Lamah — Cristian Colman, Maxi Urruti

Notes: FC Dallas only have one goal in their last three matches (2L-1D), their lowest goal output across three consecutive matches since a stretch from May 28 to June 19, 2016 (36 games in between the two runs)...In the 13 matches that FC Dallas have played with Kellyn Acosta in their starting lineup, they average 1.7 points per game. In the nine matches where he has been missing from the start, that number falls to 1.4 points per game.

All-Time Series

All-Time: Kansas City 23W-22L-12D (84 GF / 89 GA); FC Dallas 22W-23L-12D (89 GF / 84 GA)

Kansas City 23W-22L-12D (84 GF / 89 GA); FC Dallas 22W-23L-12D (89 GF / 84 GA) At Kansas City: Kansas City 14W-8L-7D (53 GF / 35 GA); FC Dallas 8W-14L-7D (35 GF / 53 GA)

Referees

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referees: Peter Manikowski, Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Mark Kadlecik

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Robert Sibiga