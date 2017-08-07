Stock Up, Stock Down: Dempsey, Jackson-Hamel make their cases

With the next international break less than a month away, a host of MLS players will be hoping to make a good impression and earn a coveted call-up.

As such, we're back with another report on which US national team and Canada national team candidates are hot on the trail, and which are currently falling by the wayside.

US national team

UP

Clint Dempsey – All those ready to relegate "Deuce" to super-sub duty with the national team may need to hold those horses. Dempsey was practically everywhere in Minnesota United's end during the Seattle Sounders' 4-0 Saturday night rout. Dempsey set up the opener before scoring two of his own, and could have easily accounted for more.

Darlington Nagbe – The Portland Timbers' possession maestro continued making a strong case to become an inked-in starter for Bruce Arena. Nagbe worked both flanks in Sunday's win over LA, causing trouble wherever he roamed. The Timbers' engine completed 49 of 54 passes, including nine positive link-ups in or into the final third, and repeatedly put his team on the counter by racking up 13 total defensive stops.

DOWN

Gyasi Zardes – For a moment, it appeared as though the recently crowned Gold Cup champ had snapped a 15-match goal drought that dates back to last season. Instead, the new Video Review system showed Zardes had handled the ball on the way to denting the net. What's more, he had repeated chances to spark the LA Galaxy break in Sunday's loss to Portland, and failed to do much with them.

Dom Dwyer – It's probably too soon to panic, but the same guy who fired off 394 shots in his last 117 Sporting Kansas City outings has now managed but one in his first two Orlando City SC starts. And on that attempt, he squandered a chance to put the Lions up two by woefully blooping a close-range header well over the bar.

Canada national team

UP

Anthony Jackson-Hamel – The Montreal Impact super-sub was at it again on Saturday. For the fifth time this season, Jackson-Hamel scored after coming off the bench, striking the late winner against Orlando. It was the third time this season he'd struck in the final six minutes of a match to change the Impact's result for the better.

Kofi Opare – A week after being dropped from the D.C. United line-up, Opare returned with a vengeance. The center back rose highest to bury an early corner kick header for his first MLS goal in well over two years. He also pitched in with 10 defensive stops in the D.C. area and helped keep Supporters' Shield leaders Toronto FC without a shot on goal after his side went down to 10 men near the break.

DOWN

Tosaint Ricketts – For the second time in three week, Ricketts was unable to provide a spark off the bench as Toronto settled for a disappointing draw against a struggling foe. Two weeks ago, he muffed a great chance to hit a winner against Colorado. On Saturday, he didn't even manage a completed pass or shot attempt in 23 minutes at D.C. United. With several young Canada forwards creating buzz, the veteran hasn't scored since May.