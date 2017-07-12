Minnesota United add to defensive personnel with signing of Michael Boxall

Minnesota United on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand international defender Michael Boxall (pictured above, right) from South African side SuperSport United, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

Boxhall, who briefly spent time with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2011 and 2012, played with New Zealand during the Kiwis' appearance at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia last month.

Boxall joins the Loons after two seasons with SuperSport United. He primarily plays right back but can also play centrally. He joins a Minnesota United defense that has conceded a league-worst 42 goals in 19 matches.

Six seasons ago, Boxall was selected first by Vancouver in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft before the Whitecaps' inaugural season. He made 19 total league appearances before moving on to join Wellington Phoenix in the Australian A-League.

Before turning pro, Boxall played four collegiate seasons stateside at UC Santa Barbara.