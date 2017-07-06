Kick Off: Giovinco's mind-bending free kick | Pontius joins GC squad

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Fire, Timbers in see-saw share

Form side Chicago fell behind, rallied to grab the lead and then settled for a 2-2 draw at Portland on Wednesday night. The Fire narrowly maintained their Supporters' Shield lead by extending their unbeaten run to 11 games. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Arturo Alvarez lost his starting role early in the season, but he's again coming up big with the Fire missing some key cogs. The veteran attacker scored for the second straight game and added an assist in Portland. READ MORE | FIRE NEWS

TFC keeps pace in the East

Toronto FC moved level on points with Chicago thanks to a 3-1 victory at Orlando City. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and added an assist. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

By striking his ninth career goal from a free kick, Giovinco moved into a a three-way tie for the league record, despite having spent far less time on our shores than the other two players. READ MORE | TFC NEWS

Reyna lifts 'Caps on home debut

Vancouver sub Yordy Reyna had a home coming out party to remember on Wednesday night, striking the 88th-minute decider as the Whitecaps rallied for a 3-2 victory over New York City FC. The points boosted Carl Robinson's boys back above the playoff line with games in hand on the rest of the West. RECAP

In addition to firing the late winner, Reyna impressed everyone in Vancouver with the complimentary skills he brings to the fold. READ MORE | 'CAPS NEWS

Veron rescues RBNY, Dynamo dominant

Oft-maligned Red Bulls forward Gonzalo Veron hopped off the bench to complete the visitors' comeback for a 3-2 rally win with a last-minute strike. The triumph halted the Big Apple bunch's four-game losing streak at Gillette Stadium. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Also Wednesday, Houston jumped out front in the first minute and never looked back, posting a 3-1 win over visiting Montreal. The result snapped the Dynamo's four-game win drought, lifting them to third place in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Union make tricky KC trip

The final MLS match before league play takes a pause for the Gold Cup break will go down on Thursday night to New England (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE), when Philadelphia pays a visit to Sporting KC. The hosts, who can regain the Western summit with as much as a draw, are on an 18-match unbeaten run at Children's Mercy Park. PREVIEW

Once again, the Union will rely on the back line play of Oguchi Onyewu, who has surprised many by proving he can still shut down attackers at age 35. READ MORE | UNION NEWS

Exports: Williams, Kitchen make moves

A pair of US internationals have made the jump to new clubs, with Danny Williams rising to the Premier League by signing with promoted Huddersfield Town. The former Reading man will now work under American manager David Wagner. READ MORE

Meanwhile, former Hearts skipper Perry Kitchen left the Scottish side to sign with Denmark's Randers FC [In Danish—ed.] Upon his debut, Kitchen will become the fourth American to play for the club, following Charlie Davies, Will John and Lee Nguyen. READ MORE

City Goals: "Best" Coast Dominance

Did you ever wonder which American city has produced the most prolific MLS goal scorers? The No Short Corners blog has your answer. In their ranking of the top 20 metro areas, the Los Angeles/Anaheim duo proves unbeatable. READ MORE

