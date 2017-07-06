Kick Off: Giovinco's mind-bending free kick | Pontius joins GC squad

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Fire, Timbers in see-saw share
Form side Chicago fell behind, rallied to grab the lead and then settled for a 2-2 draw at Portland on Wednesday night. The Fire narrowly maintained their Supporters' Shield lead by extending their unbeaten run to 11 games. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Arturo Alvarez lost his starting role early in the season, but he's again coming up big with the Fire missing some key cogs. The veteran attacker scored for the second straight game and added an assist in Portland. READ MORE | FIRE NEWS
TFC keeps pace in the East
Toronto FC moved level on points with Chicago thanks to a 3-1 victory at Orlando City. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and added an assist. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
By striking his ninth career goal from a free kick, Giovinco moved into a a three-way tie for the league record, despite having spent far less time on our shores than the other two players. READ MORE | TFC NEWS
Reyna lifts 'Caps on home debut
Vancouver sub Yordy Reyna had a home coming out party to remember on Wednesday night, striking the 88th-minute decider as the Whitecaps rallied for a 3-2 victory over New York City FC. The points boosted Carl Robinson's boys back above the playoff line with games in hand on the rest of the West. RECAP
In addition to firing the late winner, Reyna impressed everyone in Vancouver with the complimentary skills he brings to the fold. READ MORE | 'CAPS NEWS
Veron rescues RBNY, Dynamo dominant
Oft-maligned Red Bulls forward Gonzalo Veron hopped off the bench to complete the visitors' comeback for a 3-2 rally win with a last-minute strike. The triumph halted the Big Apple bunch's four-game losing streak at Gillette Stadium. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Also Wednesday, Houston jumped out front in the first minute and never looked back, posting a 3-1 win over visiting Montreal. The result snapped the Dynamo's four-game win drought, lifting them to third place in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Pontius called into US squad
Philadelphia Union wide playmaker Chris Pontius has been summoned into the Gold Cup side by US boss Bruce Arena as an injury replacement for Kenny Saief. The Gent winger was ruled out of the tournament with a groin ailment. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS
Zambrano wants Canada belief to form
Of course, Canada manager Octavio Zambrano would love to guide the team out of the Gold Cup group stage for the first time since 2009. But even more than that, the new boss wants his charges to believe that they can beat any opponent on a given day. READ MORE | CANADA NEWS
Union make tricky KC trip
The final MLS match before league play takes a pause for the Gold Cup break will go down on Thursday night to New England (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE), when Philadelphia pays a visit to Sporting KC. The hosts, who can regain the Western summit with as much as a draw, are on an 18-match unbeaten run at Children's Mercy Park. PREVIEW
Once again, the Union will rely on the back line play of Oguchi Onyewu, who has surprised many by proving he can still shut down attackers at age 35. READ MORE | UNION NEWS
Exports: Williams, Kitchen make moves
A pair of US internationals have made the jump to new clubs, with Danny Williams rising to the Premier League by signing with promoted Huddersfield Town. The former Reading man will now work under American manager David Wagner. READ MORE
Meanwhile, former Hearts skipper Perry Kitchen left the Scottish side to sign with Denmark's Randers FC [In Danish—ed.] Upon his debut, Kitchen will become the fourth American to play for the club, following Charlie Davies, Will John and Lee Nguyen. READ MORE
City Goals: "Best" Coast Dominance
Did you ever wonder which American city has produced the most prolific MLS goal scorers? The No Short Corners blog has your answer. In their ranking of the top 20 metro areas, the Los Angeles/Anaheim duo proves unbeatable. READ MORE