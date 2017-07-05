Sebastian Giovinco on cusp of breaking MLS free kick record

There are teams that foul to prevent teams from getting good shots from the run of play. One player has made them pay for that strategy more than just about anyone else in MLS history.

His name is Sebastian Giovinco, of course, and the Toronto FC superstar scored another direct free kick in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Orlando City SC.

It's his ninth goal off a direct free kick in his career, and according to MLS Communications, he's in a tie for first place dating back to 2003 (when types of goals were first recorded), alongside two other active players: Atlanta United FC's Jeff Larentowicz and FC Dallas' Javier Morales. Retired LA Galaxy midfielder David Beckham is next with seven goals from direct free kicks.

As far as efficiency goes, though, there's no doubt Giovinco's MLS' free kick king. While both Larentowicz and Morales have been in the league for over a decade, Giovinco has matched the mark in the middle of just his third MLS campaign.

Still, considering all three leaders for the mark are active, the record is not yet Giovinco's to keep. But the Italian is far more active these days in taking set pieces than his counterparts, so it's likely his next free kick goal will break the mark. And the lesson remains: Foul TFC players from scoring range at your peril.