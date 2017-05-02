Kick Off: Diego Valeri is Mr. Portland | Finlay joins Crew SC 30-30 club

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Valeri living Portland dream

Andrew Wiebe profiles Portland star man Diego Valeri in a different way, looking at the midfielder's life away from the game. As any local will surely tell you, the Timbers playmaker is not shy about taking part in the community and expressing his love for it. READ MORE

Week 9 honor roll

Sporting KC, Toronto FC and D.C. United led the way in Team of the Week nods with two apiece. READ MORE

Martino: Atlanta's a pressure cooker

On the heels of a galling 3-1 home loss to D.C. United, Atlanta United head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino surmised that their thus far unimpressive form at Bobby Dodd Stadium may have to do with a pressure to impress local fans that is being self-imposed by the side. READ MORE

Finlay has "30-30" vision

Crew SC winger Ethan Finlay joined some snazzy Columbus company with his weekend helper, becoming just the fifth player to log 30 goals and 30 assists for the team. He joins former local heroes Brian McBride, Jeff Cunningham and Guillermo Barros Schelotto, as well as current teammate Federico Higuain, in the exclusive club. READ MORE

NYCFC's Harrison avoiding sophomore slump

Local blog Hudson River Blue points out how New York City FC winger Jack Harrison has been even better than he was last season, when he finished second in AT&T Rookie of the Year voting to Seattle's Jordan Morris. READ MORE

Loons hand Brovsky audition

As he promised in January, Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath has taken erstwhile Loons defender Jeb Brovsky on a trial this week. The 28-year-old veteran of three expansion teams is hoping to make it four after recovering from knee surgery and a dangerous blood clot that traveled through his heart and lungs. READ MORE

USMNT to host Ghana in July

The US national team have scheduled their final Gold Cup tune-up, with Ghana slated to visit Hartford on July 1. The Black Stars are no strangers around these parts, with the two teams meeting up in each of the last three World Cups. READ MORE

Tim the Destroyer?

ESPN has celebrated the release of the new "Guardians of the Galaxy" flick by naming six netminders from around the world based on similarities to the main characters from the movie. And who did they "cast" as Drax the Destroyer? None other than Colorado Rapids star Tim Howard. READ MORE

