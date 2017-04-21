Crew SC construct new community garden in Columbus neighborhood

Plenty of MLS teams helped beautify different green spaces in celebration of Earth Day this week, but only one helped create a brand-new community garden.

Columbus head coach Gregg Berhalter, players Adam Jahn and Niko Hansen and representatives from both Crew SC player development and the club’s jersey sponsor, Acura, began construction of a new community garden in conjunction with Columbus City School and nonprofit Local Matters on Wednesday. In addition to starting construction on the garden, Crew SC players participated in a soccer clinic for children in the Linden Park neighborhood near the site of the garden on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Crew SC front office staffers completed the garden, which will serve as a site for year-round educational programming by Local Matters. Together, Crew SC, Acura and Local Matters are aiming for the garden to increase food security and be a catalyst for long-term neighborhood stability.

Crew SC, who are tied for first in MLS, will take on the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night (7:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE).