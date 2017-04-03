Kick Off: Schweinsteiger scores on Fire debut | Loons book first ever win

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Dramatic end to Week 5
New England ace Lee Nguyen hit with six minutes remaining to grab the visitors a point in a 1-1 draw away to Western Conference leaders Portland on Sunday night. READ MORE
Diego Valeri's spectacular opening strike is one of five up for your AT&T Goal of the Week consideration. READ MORE
Fire held on Schweinsteiger debut
Bastian Schweinsteiger bagged a goal just 17 minutes into his Chicago Fire debut, which ended as a see-saw 2-2 tie against visitors Montreal. READ MORE
Schweinsteiger's coming out party was highly enjoyable for all on the Fire side; the only thing missing was a victory. READ MORE
Minnesota celebrate first ever MLS win
Christian Ramirez scored twice as Minnesota logged the club's first league win, a 4-1 triumph over guests Real Salt Lake. READ MORE
After the game, Loons boss Adrian Heath suggested that his charges can be more successful moving forward now that they've shed the pressure of being a winless team. READ MORE
D.C. break into win column
D.C. United halted their winless start to the season with 2-1 home victory over Philadephia. READ MORE
Jose Guillermo Ortiz and Luciano Acosta netted first half goals for the capital crew, who regained their mojo with the win. READ MORE
Whitecaps fight back to down Galaxy
Vancouver made it three MLS sides to break their duck this weekend by scoring a 4-2 win over the visiting LA Galaxy on Saturday night. READ MORE
The Whitecaps fought back from a deficit, with suddenly lethal midfielder Matias Laba striking a second-half brace to make the difference. READ MORE
Crew SC make it three in a row
East leaders Columbus posted their third straight win, a 2-0 home decision over previously perfect Orlando City. READ MORE
Crew SC won the day on the strength of their defense and a decisive double from in-form winger Justin Meram. READ MORE
Torres hat trick dooms RBNY
The Houston Dynamo pulled to within a point of the Western lead thanks to a 4-1 rout of the visiting New York Red Bulls. READ MORE
Cubo Torres broke a deadlock by firing a hat trick and rose to the top of the scoring charts in the process. READ MORE
Villa's magic inspires NYCFC
New York City FC continued their strong play at home with a 2-1 comeback win over San Jose on Saturday. Both goals came from David Villa back heel assists. READ MORE
The Bronx boys grabbed the points after Tommy McNamara hopped off the bench to bag the decider midway through the second frame. READ MORE
Atlanta impress again
Atlanta United stuck another feather in their cap by holding MLS champs Seattle to a scoreless draw at CenturyLink Field on Friday. READ MORE
Also on Friday, Toronto FC and Sporting KC each remained unbeaten in 2017 after battling to a 0-0 stalemate at BMO Field. READ MORE
Report: Next WCQ stop is Colorado
According to the Denver Post, the US national team will play their next World Cup qualifier at the home of the Colorado Rapids, Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The high-altitude venue is designed to help prepare the team for the crunch visit to Mexico's vaunted Azteca that will follow a few days later. READ MORE
MLSsoccer.com Musts:
Watch: Highlights from Schweinsteiger's Chicago debut
Armchair Analyst breaks down Schweinsteiger's impact