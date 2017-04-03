Kick Off: Schweinsteiger scores on Fire debut | Loons book first ever win

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Dramatic end to Week 5

New England ace Lee Nguyen hit with six minutes remaining to grab the visitors a point in a 1-1 draw away to Western Conference leaders Portland on Sunday night. READ MORE

Diego Valeri's spectacular opening strike is one of five up for your AT&T Goal of the Week consideration. READ MORE

Fire held on Schweinsteiger debut

Bastian Schweinsteiger bagged a goal just 17 minutes into his Chicago Fire debut, which ended as a see-saw 2-2 tie against visitors Montreal. READ MORE

Schweinsteiger's coming out party was highly enjoyable for all on the Fire side; the only thing missing was a victory. READ MORE

Minnesota celebrate first ever MLS win

Christian Ramirez scored twice as Minnesota logged the club's first league win, a 4-1 triumph over guests Real Salt Lake. READ MORE

After the game, Loons boss Adrian Heath suggested that his charges can be more successful moving forward now that they've shed the pressure of being a winless team. READ MORE

D.C. break into win column

D.C. United halted their winless start to the season with 2-1 home victory over Philadephia. READ MORE

Jose Guillermo Ortiz and Luciano Acosta netted first half goals for the capital crew, who regained their mojo with the win. READ MORE

Whitecaps fight back to down Galaxy

Vancouver made it three MLS sides to break their duck this weekend by scoring a 4-2 win over the visiting LA Galaxy on Saturday night. READ MORE

The Whitecaps fought back from a deficit, with suddenly lethal midfielder Matias Laba striking a second-half brace to make the difference. READ MORE

Crew SC make it three in a row

East leaders Columbus posted their third straight win, a 2-0 home decision over previously perfect Orlando City. READ MORE

Crew SC won the day on the strength of their defense and a decisive double from in-form winger Justin Meram. READ MORE

Torres hat trick dooms RBNY

The Houston Dynamo pulled to within a point of the Western lead thanks to a 4-1 rout of the visiting New York Red Bulls. READ MORE

Cubo Torres broke a deadlock by firing a hat trick and rose to the top of the scoring charts in the process. READ MORE

Villa's magic inspires NYCFC

New York City FC continued their strong play at home with a 2-1 comeback win over San Jose on Saturday. Both goals came from David Villa back heel assists. READ MORE

The Bronx boys grabbed the points after Tommy McNamara hopped off the bench to bag the decider midway through the second frame. READ MORE

Atlanta impress again

Atlanta United stuck another feather in their cap by holding MLS champs Seattle to a scoreless draw at CenturyLink Field on Friday. READ MORE

Also on Friday, Toronto FC and Sporting KC each remained unbeaten in 2017 after battling to a 0-0 stalemate at BMO Field. READ MORE

Report: Next WCQ stop is Colorado

According to the Denver Post, the US national team will play their next World Cup qualifier at the home of the Colorado Rapids, Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The high-altitude venue is designed to help prepare the team for the crunch visit to Mexico's vaunted Azteca that will follow a few days later. READ MORE

