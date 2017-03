The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued a fine to one player for actions taken during Week 4 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Sunday Stephen hands to face/head/neck

The Disciplinary has found Real Salt Lake midfielder Sunday Stephen in violation of league policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent. The incident occurred during the 56th minute of RSL's game against the New York Red Bulls on March 25. Stephen has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions.