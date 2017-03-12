2017 MLS Orange Ball

Orange ball to be used in Minnesota for MNUFC vs. Atlanta United

March 12, 20175:02PM EDT
Simon BorgEditor-in-Chief

Major League Soccer confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the orange ball will be used in Minnesota for the first-ever MLS match played in the state when 2017 expansion sides Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United face off at TCF Bank Stadium (5 pm ET on ESPN2).

Referees can decide to make use of orange "high visibility match balls" if there is a possibility of ice and/or snow. 

Forecasts call for more than a foot of snow and temperatures below 20 degrees. 

All-time MLS snow games: 

April 30, 2005 – Colorado 1, MetroStars 3
April 3, 2011 – Colorado 4, D.C. 1
May 28, 2011 – Toronto 2, Philadelphia 6
November 8, 2012 – New York 0, D.C. 1
March 16, 2013 – New York 0, D.C. 0
March 22, 2014 – Colorado 2, Portland 0
May 11, 2014 -- Colorado 1, Chivas 3
April 16, 2016 – Colorado 2, New York 1

MLS games with temperature below 30 degrees F

Temp. (F) Date Match Result Location
29 4/7/2007 Colorado vs. D.C. COL W 2-1 Dick's Sporting Goods Park
25 3/26/2011 Toronto vs. Portland TOR W 2-0 BMO Field
20 12/7/2013 (MLS Cup 2013) Kansas City vs. RSL D 1-1 (SKC win on PKs) Children's Mercy Park
28 12/10/2016 (MLS Cup 2013) Toronto vs. Seattle D 0-0 (SEA win on PKs) BMO Field
23* 3/12/2017 Minnesota vs. Atlanta   TCF Bank Stadium

* Projected temperature at kickoff.

Minnesota United gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for MNUFC jerseys, shirts, hats, hoodies and more.