Orange ball to be used in Minnesota for MNUFC vs. Atlanta United

Major League Soccer confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the orange ball will be used in Minnesota for the first-ever MLS match played in the state when 2017 expansion sides Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United face off at TCF Bank Stadium (5 pm ET on ESPN2).

Referees can decide to make use of orange "high visibility match balls" if there is a possibility of ice and/or snow.

Forecasts call for more than a foot of snow and temperatures below 20 degrees.

All-time MLS snow games:

April 30, 2005 – Colorado 1, MetroStars 3

April 3, 2011 – Colorado 4, D.C. 1

May 28, 2011 – Toronto 2, Philadelphia 6

November 8, 2012 – New York 0, D.C. 1

March 16, 2013 – New York 0, D.C. 0

March 22, 2014 – Colorado 2, Portland 0

May 11, 2014 -- Colorado 1, Chivas 3

April 16, 2016 – Colorado 2, New York 1

MLS games with temperature below 30 degrees F

Temp. (F) Date Match Result Location 29 4/7/2007 Colorado vs. D.C. COL W 2-1 Dick's Sporting Goods Park 25 3/26/2011 Toronto vs. Portland TOR W 2-0 BMO Field 20 12/7/2013 (MLS Cup 2013) Kansas City vs. RSL D 1-1 (SKC win on PKs) Children's Mercy Park 28 12/10/2016 (MLS Cup 2013) Toronto vs. Seattle D 0-0 (SEA win on PKs) BMO Field 23* 3/12/2017 Minnesota vs. Atlanta TCF Bank Stadium

* Projected temperature at kickoff.