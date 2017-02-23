Fantasy: What do last season's top finishers think of changes for 2017?

On the first MLS Fantasy Insider podcast, Reid Connelly invites MLSsoccer.com's Ben Baer on the show to discuss the changes to MLS Fantasy for this season and the reasons behind them. Then Jason, Mike, and Andrew preview how the new game changes will affect your decisions this year in MLS Fantasy!

With the changes coming to MLS Fantasy this year, most specifically unlimited transfers, it seemed like a good time to check in with last year’s top managers. These three managed to outscore everyone else, so how are they planning to tackle the game this year?

It also seemed like a good time to celebrate their accomplishments, ask how they were able to cope with the pressure of being a top player – and just what did they do with their prize?

The trio of top managers consists of Fearghal McCarthy, who ran TimbersBeast, Jeff Jones, who ran Field Operations, and Alex Bruni, who ran Chicken Bucket FC. Congrats to all three of them. Here’s what they have to say.

MLSsoccer.com: How are you adjusting your strategy to cope with the 2017 changes to MLS Fantasy?

Fearghal McCarthy: “I think that unlimited transfers may make the game more fun for most players. Players have a better chance of getting into the top 1000 because they can reset their team weekly.

“It seems that budget management strategy will be very important this year. I want to make sure I have as many big hitters on my team as I can. I likely will forego average-priced players with average production in favor of a mix of cheaper and expensive players in the hopes to maximizing my the point ceiling for my team.”

Jeff Jones: “Last year, I would consider each player's schedule four game weeks ahead of time. This year, with the unlimited transfers, I will only look at the current week's matchup. Other than that I don't think my strategy will change. I just picked the players with the most points per game and best matchups. In general, picking differentials is a big mistake and is more likely to hurt a team than help it.”

Alex Bruni: “There's definitely a big shift in strategy for this year with unlimited transfers every week. Last year, long-term planning was really important with the double game weeks and bye weeks but now it's a week-to-week game. I think selecting players in home games will be key as players tend to perform better at home, and I think finding the right formation will be key with the new salary cap structure and cheaper defender pricing.”

MLSSoccer.com: When did you start to think you might finish first? Did you feel any pressure?

McCarthy: “I made big gains in rank during the DGWs. As I remember, about halfway into the game I had moved up from ranking [around] No. 500 to 700 to being in the top 20. At this stage I was calculating the number of points between me and the No. 1 spot. Once I broke into the top 10, I felt I had a good chance of winning the overall No. 1 spot.

“I definitely felt some pressure holding No. 1 because there are 50 guys behind you who are within range of the No. 1 spot and who are trying to overtake you. When you are No. 1, there is no one ahead of you to chase and you aren't being rewarded with any green arrows – you are just trying to avoid red arrows. So it is very different playing to maintain No. 1 status vs. playing from behind and chasing to move up in rank.”

Jones: “I knew I would have a good chance to be in the top three about four weeks before the season ended. Most of the top managers have similar teams and strategies, so there is little you can do to move down. I didn't feel any pressure, because I already knew I would win a prize, which was my goal this season after being in the top 50 the first year I played. In the final week, I played differentials, contrary to my usual strategy, because that was the only way I could possibly make up the points to win the overall game, but instead I fell to third.”

Bruni: “I think once I got into the Top 100 a little past the halfway point of the season, I started to think about finishing near the top and winning a prize and there was definitely pressure, especially towards the end where I scrutinized (probably over-scrutinized) every transfer and captain selection.”

MLSSoccer.com: What did you do with the prize money?

McCarthy: “I plan on buying some Timbers gear for myself and my 13-year-old son (he finished in the top 100 last year) and buying some tickets for my family to attend Timbers games.”

Jones: “I am looking to buy some cool Columbus Crew SC gear!”

Bruni: “So the first thing I did was contribute to the MLSFI podcast, which is great for fantasy advice, especially since it was my first season playing. I couldn't have finished near the top without their help. Other than that my only other plan is to buy MLS Live to help with fantasy research for 2017.”

To get all the latest Fantasy news and advice, download the MLS app and sign up for MLS Fantasy notifications. To sign up for notifications, select the main menu, choose settings. Within the settings menu, select News & Videos notifications and turn on notifications for "Fantasy Soccer."