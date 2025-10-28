FC Cincinnati summon “bravest version of ourselves” to top Columbus

Ultimately, a tense, tight postseason derby was decided by a point-blank finish from about a yard out – a very simple goal to score, particularly for a star striker who cost a club-record $16 million-plus fee last winter.

“It's a goal I know how to score,” the Togolese international told MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Jillian Sakovits after Cincy’s tight 1-0 Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs victory over their Hell is Real rivals on Monday night, a hint of subtle humor in his wry understatement.

Yet Kévin Denkey ’s winner vs. the Columbus Crew might just be the hardest tap-in FC Cincinnati have ever tallied.

“Always, we know that in football, scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do,” said Denkey after his first career MLS postseason experience, “and in playoffs it’s a lot of pressure. And to have this goal now in front of our fans, with my teammates, I just celebrate with a smile, and enjoy the game like I was a kid.”

So it took a special moment to break the deadlock 12 minutes from full time, and an unexpected combination of star power and role players. A clever through ball from playmaker Evander sent wingback Ender Echenique clear into the Crew penalty box on one of his many lung-bursting runs. Second-half substitute Alvas Powell – handed an unfamiliar left-wing assignment – connected with the Venezuelan’s low cross after it initially eluded Denkey, before the loose ball fell kindly to the $16 million man to fire home on the doorstep.

Despite prodding and probing aplenty, tactical discipline and tenacious emergency defending kept things scoreless deep into the second half. That seemed to benefit the visitors, who’d stormed back from 2-0 down to 4-2 winners in their last visit to TQL Stadium and were soaking up most of the pressure on the night.

After plenty of free-flowing soccer, adding up to an average of 3.67 goals per game in the first six matches of this year’s playoffs, these familiar rivals battened down the hatches substantially in their Round One opener, totaling a modest 2.4 expected goals between them.

Collective mindset

Statistically, FCC were better on the road than at home this season, thanks to several late blown leads. You’d never have guessed it by the vibrant backing of their home faithful, led by the noisy hardcores in The Bailey supporters’ section.

Denkey later harked back to the upshot from an emotional team meeting after a 96th-minute concession resulted in an infuriating 1-1 home draw with Orlando City in late September.

“We feel the atmosphere from the beginning, and we learned also,” he explained. “Before when we score against Orlando and we had this goal at the last minute, it was like a loss for us. After, in the training, we had a meeting and everybody was saying what he has in his heart.

“It was a difficult discussion, but I think this helped us now today, to know that if we are leading, how to behave, if we are up one goal, if we are behind a goal, how to chase everything,” he added. “It was why I'm happy with my goal, but I think it's the collective also made it for us to win this game.”