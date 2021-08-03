Nashville out of Nowhere and Now No. 2
Nashville is rising up the Eastern Conference ladder, as a dominating force - scoring 16 goals in their last eight games and an unbeaten eight-game streak while also holding the second-fewest goals allowed. They are headed to Gillette Stadium to take on No.1 New England Revolution on Wednesday (7 p.m ET / ESPN+ / TV38 & myRITV, MyTV30).
Goalkeeper Joe Willis has been consistent in the league, leading with over six shutouts and seven clean sheets. Willis continues his spot at the top with last season leading the league in shutouts with nine and a single season record of 16. Being a stronghold in the net is a testament to one of the two lowest teams with the fewest goals against so far this season of 15 goals, fewer than their upcoming opponent with 21 goals against.
C.J. Sapong, Hany Mukhtar, and Randall Leal combine to make a dangerous trio attack of nine goals and seven assists within their last five matches in the month of July. In the same month, Sapong alone has scored four goals in the last six matches and has scored two or more goals every season since 2012. At least one of the three players have scored or assisted on all but one of Nashville’s goals in the last five matches before the most recent match last weekend.
Combined with midfielders, Muktar, and Leal, this dangerous attacking trio has 15 goals and 12 assists this 2021 season.
Nashville SC is riding a high of an unbeaten 6-0-5 home record, this upcoming match against the giants will be a true test of how they stack up with the best in the league.
Trifecta of Texas Showdowns to Feature Austin FC’s New Designated Player
Leading into an epic week of two Texas in-state rivalry games, last-placed Austin FC has a new striking option after signing 25-year-old Argentine forward Sebastián Driussi as a centerpiece to their offense, with a chance to make his debut against Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (9:00 p.m. ET / ESPN+) before going to FC Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 7 (8:30 p.m. / ESPN+).
Austin is one of two teams outside the Western Conference playoff positions to make over 140 key passes this season, and Driussi now provides a UEFA Champions League-level forward to consistently be on the ends of them. The Argentine’s addition to the roster also allows Cecilio Domínguez to return to his preferred position on the wing and opens the door for a formidable partnership to blossom between the two Designated Players in the second half of the season.
Driussi will have his first opportunities to shine for Austin in their first-ever games against their Texas rivals this week. Austin will end a six-game home stand against Houston Dynamo, who will be hungry to end their current winless streak and silence some of the noise coming from their neighbors to the West. Then, Driussi and Austin will travel upstate to take on an in-form FC Dallas team and a red-hot Ricardo Pepi, who leads the team with eight goals.
Sporting Kansas City Creeping Up on Seattle in the Western Conference Standings
Sporting Kansas City’s 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field put them within striking distance of top spot in the Western Conference, with the Sounders currently occupying first place with 32 points and Kansas City in second with 30 points. Though they hit a bump in the road losing 2-1 at home to FC Dallas this past weekend, the Sounders’ subsequent loss to the San Jose Earthquakes leaves the door open for Kansas City to jump into first this week.
Kansas City has been especially good in attack, with their 29 goals scored being the third most behind NYCFC (30) and Supporters Shield leaders New England Revolution (33). Sporting forward Daniel Salloi has continued to produce at an MLS MVP level with five goals and two assists in his last six games, putting him fourth in the race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with nine goals. A renaissance in Johnny Russell’s form has also given Kansas City another threat in front of goal with three goals and an assist in his last six games.
But goals have been a specialty of LAFC’s this season as well, with Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, and José Cifuentes all sitting on five goals for the season and looking to add to their accounts when they hose Sporting KC on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (10:30 p.m. / ESPN+). A meeting with a reinforced Colorado Rapids team on Saturday, Aug. 7 (9:00 p.m. / ESPN +) with new signings Dominique Badji and Mark-Anthony Kaye also stands Kansas City’s way of top spot in the Western Conference and Supporters Shield standings.
MLS Secondary Transfer Windows Closing
Major League Soccer’s Secondary Transfer Window is set to close on Aug. 5 and many clubs have taken advantage of the opportunity to bolster their rosters. From July 7 to Aug. 5, MLS teams can officially register any new player from clubs based outside of the league and conduct in-season trades with MLS clubs.
Domestically, the Colorado Rapids made a splash, acquiring LAFC-original Mark-Anthony Kaye via trade on July 27. Kaye will join the Rapids following his return from Gold Cup duty with the Canada men’s national team as the midfielder will join a Colorado side that finds itself a handful of points shy of first in the Western Conference with games in hand.
Earlier in the window, 24-year-old midfielder Amar Sejdicjoined Atlanta United and has found a place within the midfield in three appearances with the Five Stripes following his trade from CF Montréal. Additionally, Nashville SC’s club-record signee has slowly but surely began his acclimation to the team as Aké Loba has seen the pitch three times and has already garnered rave reviews from head coach Gary Smith.
More recently, Vancouver Whitecaps FC signed a new Designated Player as the club announced on Saturday an addition to its attacking midfield corps in the form of Scottish playmaker Ryan Gauld. Gauld joins Vancouver through 2024 from Portuguese side SC Farense where the midfielder led the club in goals last season.
Other impact transfers include Aston Villa and former United States youth international Indiana Vassilev joining Inter Miami on loan, veteran defender Emmanuel Mas joining Orlando City SC from Boca Juniors and 23-year-old McKinze Gaines returning to play for his hometown club in Austin FC after developing in Germany.
Game Notes
Wednesday, August 4
New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC, 7 p.m.
- The Revolution won for a fourth consecutive game in dramatic fashion, getting a stoppage-time winner from Adam Buksa for a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind win against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.
- Carles Gil set up the game-winner for his second assist of the match – his league-leading 15th of the season. Gustavo Bou also added his 10th goal of the season, his third in the last two games, now in a tie for second place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- Nashville SC extended their undefeated streak to eight games, reaching a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC at BMO Field on Sunday evening. Robert Castellanos scored his first MLS goal on his Nashville SC and league debut.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. CJ Sapong scored in the first half and Alex Muyl scored in the second as Nashville SC took a 2-0 win May 8 at Nissan Stadium.
- The teams met twice during Nashville SC’s inaugural season. Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman and the Revolution’s Adam Buksa traded goals three minutes apart in the second half to leave the teams in a 1-1 draw Oct. 23 at Nissan Stadium; they played to a scoreless draw Oct. 3 at Gillette Stadium.
CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. (TVA Sports)
- CF Montréal concluded a three-game road swing with another reverse, falling 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday evening. Joaquin Torres scored the CFMTL goal, his second with the club and in MLS.
- ATLUTD saw their winless slide extended, dropping a 3-2 decision to Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening. Josef Martínez gave Atlanta United the lead after just 47 seconds, his third goal of the season, the earliest goal scored in the club’s MLS history; Marcelino Moreno added his fourth goal of the season.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Marcelino Moreno scored the game’s only goal four minutes into second-half stoppage time, giving ATLUTD the win May 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- The teams reached a 1-1 draw Sept. 29, 2019 at Stade Saputo, the last in Montréal, which ended a four-game Atlanta United winning streak in the series. The Impact’s lone win vs. ATLUTD came in the first meeting ever, a 2-1 win on April 15, 2017, at Stade Saputo.
Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
- The Crew had their six-game undefeated run come to an end, dropping a 4-1 decision to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Friday evening. Sergio Santos converted a late penalty kick for the Columbus goal, his first of the season.
- D.C. United made it three games without loss, reaching a goalless draw with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday evening. Bill Hamid was credited with three saves in recording a second consecutive shutout and his fifth of the season, the 75th of his MLS career, now tied for seventh-most in MLS history.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Lucas Zelarayán scored directly from a free kick and the Crew took advantage of a pair of own goals, taking a 3-1 win at Historic Crew Stadium on May 8.
- United have won both meetings all-time at Audi Field, including a win by the game’s only goal there in the last meeting, last Oct. 28. United’s win in their previous visit to Columbus, a 1-0 win April 24, 2019, was the first there for D.C. since the 2007 season. Crew SC had won eight of the 11 meetings in between on their home ground, with three draws.
Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. (TSN)
- The Union played to a second consecutive draw, reaching a 1-1 result with Chicago Fire FC at Subaru Park on Sunday evening. Kai Wagner scored his first goal of the season, directly from a free kick.
- Toronto FC stretched their undefeated run to five games with a third draw in that time, playing to a 1-1 result with Nashville SC at BMO Field on Sunday evening. Omar Gonzalez scored his first goal of the season, his first in a league game since 2019; Yeferson Soteldo collected his fourth assist of the season, all over the last five games.
- The teams met twice a season ago, each winning their home matches. Ayo Akinola and Alejandro Pozuelo scored second-half goals to overcome an early Sergio Santos strike as TFC took a 2-1 win at Rentschler Field on Oct. 3, then on Oct. 24 at Subaru Park, Sergio Santos netted a hat trick as the Union cruised to a 5-0 victory.
- The Union’s 2-1 win May 11, 2019 at BMO Field, which ended a five-year long TFC undefeated streak in the league series, also snapping a four-game Toronto FC winning streak. The last Union victory vs. Toronto FC had come on Sept. 6, 2014, a 2-0 win at BMO Field. TFC won eight of the 10 matches in between, with two draws.
Chicago Fire FC vs. New York City FC, 8 p.m.
- Fire FC reached a second draw in three games, playing to a 1-1 result with the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Sunday evening. Przemyslaw Frankowski scored his second goal of the season for the Fire tally.
- NYCFC won a third consecutive game in impressive fashion, rolling to a 4-1 win against the Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium on Friday evening. Valentin Castellanos netted his sixth goal of the season to send NYCFC on their way; Thiago Andrade added his third goal of the season and his first MLS assist.
- The teams met twice a season ago, and NYCFC won both. Fullback Anton Tinnerholm scored a goal and added an assist as NYCFC took a 3-1 win Aug. 29 at Red Bull Arena, then Valentin Castellanos netted the 76th-minute game-winner as the teams combined for six goals in the opening half, in a 4-3 NYCFC win at Soldier Field on Decision Day (Nov. 8).
- Fire FC have won twice in the all-time series in 13 meetings, the last coming June 30, 2018 in Bridgeview, which ended a six-game NYCFC undefeated streak in the series. It was the Fire’s first win since a 1-0 victory on April 24, 2015 in Bridgeview in the first-ever encounter between the teams.
- The Fire have never won at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC have won the past five meetings as the home team, including last year’s win at Red Bull Arena, their first home wins in the series after the first two meetings ended in draws.
New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
- The Red Bulls fell to a second successive defeat, dropping a late 3-2 decision to the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening. Wikelman Carmona scored his first career MLS goal, and Fabio added his third of the season.
- FC Cincinnati gained a sixth result in eight games, playing to a scoreless draw with D.C. United at TQL Stadium on Saturday evening. Kenneth Vermeer was credited with three saves in recording his third shutout of the season.
- The teams met three times a season ago, FCC ending the stretch with wins in the final two games. Yuya Kubo sent FCC on their way to a 2-0 win with a first-half goal as the clubs met in group play in the MLS is Back Tournament on July 22, then on Sept. 19 at Red Bull Arena, Haris Medunjanin scored the game’s only goal from a gol olimpico. The teams also met in the season opener, and the Red Bulls claimed a 3-2 win at Red Bull Arena on March 1.
- The teams met twice in FCC’s inaugural season, and the Red Bulls won both without conceding a goal. Connor Lade netted the only goal of the game as the Red Bulls won April 27 at Red Bull Arena; Kaku and Omir Fernandez scored late goals as they claimed a 2-0 win May 25 at Nippert Stadium.
Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, 8 p.m.
- Orlando City came back for a second win in three games, defeating Atlanta United 3-2 at Exploria Stadium on Friday evening. Nani scored his eighth goal of the season, tied for fifth in the MLS Golden Boot standings, and also added his fifth assist of the year. Silvester van der Water also scored a goal and added an assist.
- Inter Miami put an end to a long winless skid, defeating CF Montréal 2-1 at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday evening. Gonzalo Higuaín scored both Inter Miami goals, now with seven goals for the season, his second two-goal game this year.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Nani set up a Chris Mueller goal for the equalizer, then netted the game-winner himself, both coming seven minutes apart late in the second half, as Orlando City took a 2-1 win at DRV PNK Stadium on June 25.
- The teams met four times in Inter Miami’s inaugural season, splitting their decisions. An 88th-minute goal from Leandro Gonzalez Pirez gave Inter Miami the 2-1 win Oct. 24 at home; the previous meeting, Orlando City won for the second time as Mauricio Pereyra scored the second-half game-winner for a 2-1 win Sept. 12 at Exploria Stadium.
- They kicked off the MLS is Back Tournament against each other at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 8, as Nani netted the game-winner well into stoppage time to give OCSC the 2-1 win. Then on Aug. 22 at Inter Miami CF Stadium, Julian Carranza netted a pair of goals in the first half and Inter Miami held out for the first win in the club’s history, a 3-2 decision.
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 9 p.m.
- Austin FC continued their long homestand with a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids at Q2 Stadium on Saturday evening.
- Dynamo FC reached a third consecutive draw, reaching a goalless result with Real Salt Lake at BBVA Stadium on Saturday evening. Marko Maric was credited with four saves in recording his third shutout of the season.
- The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories. They are scheduled to meet twice more this season: Sept. 11 at BBVA Stadium, and Oct. 24 at Q2 Stadium.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas, 10 p.m.
- Sounders FC went down to defeat by the game’s only goal, falling to the San Jose Earthquakes at Lumen Field on Saturday afternoon.
- FC Dallas won a second consecutive game, defeating Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday evening. Paxton Pomykal and Jesús Ferreira each scored their first goals of the season.
- The teams last met in league play in 2019. FC Dallas benefited from a pair of own goals five minutes apart late in the first half, taking a 2-1 win on June 1 at Toyota Stadium; the teams then reached a goalless draw on Sept. 18 in Seattle.
- Sounders FC are undefeated in the last nine league meetings between the teams in Seattle, and have won 10 of the 13 meetings there all-time. The only FCD win at Lumen Field came in 2011, a 1-0 victory on May 25.
- Over the past five seasons, Sounders FC have outscored FC Dallas 14-1 in four regular season meetings at CenturyLink Field. The FCD goal there last year ended a 460-minute goalless string over all competitions in Seattle.
- The teams also met in the Western Conference Semifinals a year ago, a second consecutive meeting in the playoffs and fifth time overall. The game’s only goal came from Shane O’Neill for the Sounders win Dec. 1 in Seattle.
Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.
- LAFC return after a weekend off following a second consecutive draw, playing to a 2-2 result with Minnesota United FC at Banc of California Stadium on July 28. Carlos Vela scored his fifth goal of the season, a third consecutive game with a goal.
- Sporting had their five-game undefeated streak come to an end, falling 2-1 to FC Dallas at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday evening. Johnny Russell scored his third goal of the season, all coming in the last four games, a second consecutive game with a goal (when he also has an assist).
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Alan Pulido and Daniel Sallói scored second-half goals as Sporting came back for a 2-1 win June 26 at Children’s Mercy Park.
- LAFC won both meetings when the teams last met, during the 2019 season. Adama Diomande netted the game-winner deep into second-half stoppage time, giving LAFC a 2-1 win in the season opener for both clubs, on March 3 at Banc of California Stadium, then LAFC exploded for a 5-1 win July 3 at Children’s Mercy Park.
- Sporting won the first two meetings ever between the clubs in LAFC’s inaugural season, a 2-0 win on Aug. 11 at Banc of California Stadium, and a 2-1 win on Decision Day (Oct. 28) at Children’s Mercy Park.
LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
- The Galaxy won for the first time in four games, rolling to a 4-1 win against the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday evening. Rayan Raveloson scored his fourth goal of the season, all over the last five games; Julian Araujo collected a pair of assists.
- Real gained a third consecutive result with a second successive draw, playing to a goalless result with Houston Dynamo FC at BBVA Stadium on Saturday evening. Zac MacMath was credited with four saves in recording his first shutout in a league game since July 17, 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Albert Rusnák and Maikel Chang gave RSL the lead after 25 minutes, but Victor Vázquez and Samuel Grandsir netted goals on either side of halftime for the Galaxy, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw at Rio Tinto Stadium on July 21.
- The Galaxy have won the last three meetings in Carson, and are undefeated in their last four home games in the series. The teams have split the last five meetings in Sandy, each winning twice before the draw in the first meeting this year.
- The teams also met five times in eight seasons in the MLS Cup Playoffs, last in the Knockout Round in 2016. The Galaxy have won on three occasions, RSL won via penalty shootout when the clubs met in the 2009 MLS Cup, and also in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2013.
Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m.
- The Timbers concluded a two-game road swing with a 4-1 loss to the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening. Jeremy Ebobisse scored his fourth goal of the season, his third in the last four games.
- The Quakes extended their undefeated run to five games, following four consecutive draws with a 1-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday afternoon. Cristian Espinoza scored the game’s only goal, his second of the season; JT Marcinkowski was credited with two saves for his second shutout of the season.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Yimmi Chará scored early and Marvín Loría scored late, as the Timbers took a 2-0 win at PayPal Park on May 15. The Timbers are now undefeated in their last three trips to San Jose, with two wins and a draw, outscoring the Quakes 9-2 over that span.
- The Timbers have never lost to the Quakes at home in their MLS history. The Timbers have won 10 of 13 meetings between the teams in Portland (with three draws), including the past seven meetings there.
Saturday, August 7
FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Tesho Akindele scored after just 31 seconds and Nani doubled the lead in the 19th minute, sending Orlando City on their way to a 3-0 win at Exploria Stadium on May 1.
- They had last met in FC Cincinnati’s inaugural season in 2019. Nani and Tesho Akindele each scored two goals as Orlando City SC cruised to a 5-1 win on May 19 at Exploria Stadium, the first meeting ever between the clubs; the teams reached a 1-1 draw Sept. 29 at Nippert Stadium.
Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Jonathan Mensah scored the game’s only goal as the Crew took the victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 24.
- The Crew have won the last five league meetings after winning both meetings in 2019. Atlanta United won each of the first four matchups, over 2017-18.
- The teams met in the Knockout Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017, Crew SC advancing via a dramatic penalty kick shootout after the teams played to a scoreless draw over 120 minutes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Minnesota United FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 8 p.m.
- MNUFC extended their undefeated streak to four games with a second successive draw, playing to a 2-2 result with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Robin Lod scored his fifth goal of the season and added his fourth assist; he has three goals and two assists over the last four games, with a goal and/or an assist in each.
- The teams met three times a season ago. They reached a pair of 2-2 draws in the final two meetings, Sept. 19 at BBVA Stadium and Oct. 18 at Allianz Field. On Sept. 2 in Houston, Darwin Quintero scored against his former club and Ariel Lassiter hit for his first two Dynamo goals, in a 3-0 win.
- The visiting team has yet to win in the all-time series, with the home team winning six meetings in a row before draws in the last two matchups. MNUFC had won two home meetings in a row before the tie last time out.
Toronto FC vs. New York City FC, 8 p.m. (TSN)
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Jesús Medina gave NYCFC a second-half lead, but Jacob Shaffelburg netted the equalizer, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium on May 15.
- TFC saw a four-game undefeated streak in the league series put to an end in the last meeting in a TFC home game, a 1-0 NYCFC win last Oct. 28 at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Conn. TFC has come away with points from their last three visits to face NYCFC.
- The teams also met last year in the round-of-16 in the MLS is Back Tournament, as Maximiliano Moralez assisted on goal and scored one, leading NYCFC to a 3-1 win on July 26. The teams have met twice in the MLS Cup Playoffs, in 2016 and 2019, Toronto FC advancing on each occasion.
FC Dallas vs. Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories. They are scheduled to meet twice more this season: Aug. 29 at Q2 Stadium, and Oct. 30 at Toyota Stadium.
Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
- The Rapids won for a third time in five games, defeating Austin FC by the game’s only goal at Q2 Stadium on Saturday evening. Andre Shinyashiki scored the goal, his third of the season; William Yarbrough was credited with two saves in recording his seventh shutout of the season, tied for the MLS league lead (with Joe Willis of Nashville SC).
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Daniel Sallói scored two goals and set up the third as Sporting took a 3-1 win at Children’s Mercy Park on June 23. The win extended the Sporting undefeated streak in the series to four games, dating back to the start of 2020.
- The Rapids win in the previous meeting at Children’s Mercy Park, on Sept. 21, 2019, was their first in the series overall since May 27, 2017, a span of three matches (two of those draws). The Rapids have a seven-game undefeated streak at home in the series, Sporting’s last win in Commerce City coming in 2014 in the lone meeting between the teams.
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
- The teams met twice a season ago. Douglas Martínez and Damir Kreilach netted goals in the opening 25 minutes as Real took a 2-1 win at Rio Tinto Stadium on Oct. 14; Giuseppe Rossi and Sam Johnson scored goals from the 90th minute on, pulling RSL back from a two-goal deficit and leaving the teams in a 4-4 draw Aug. 29 at Providence Park.
- The Real win in the last meeting ended a five-game Timbers undefeated streak in the series, a four-game winning streak coming to an end in the first meeting. The Timbers have come away with points on six of their last eight league visits to Rio Tinto Stadium, dating back to 2014, with five wins and a draw in that span.
- The teams also met in Round One of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. Jefferson Savarino scored the game-winner three minutes from the end, giving RSL the 2-1 win on Oct. 19 at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Sunday, August 8
Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Cristian Casseres Jr. and Caden Clark scored on either side of halftime, leading the Red Bulls to a 2-0 win at Red Bull Arena on May 1.
- The teams met once a season ago, the last matchup at Soldier Field. Kyle Duncan scored for the Red Bulls, then Fire FC took the lead through goals from Robert Beric and Przemyslaw Frankowski, but Brian White hit for the leveler in stoppage time to leave the teams in a 2-2 draw Oct. 24.
- The Red Bulls have won five of the last six meetings in Harrison, the Fire win in that span coming April 21, 2018 in a 2-1 win, their first victory overall vs. the Red Bulls since Aug. 26, 2015. The Fire win in the final meeting in Bridgeview, a 1-0 win March 30, 2019, was their first in the series at home since 2015.
Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC, 6 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. They reached a goalless draw at Nissan Stadium on May 2.
- The expansion class of 2020 met in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs, the first time since 1998 two expansion teams reached the same postseason, and Nashville SC took a 3-0 win Nov. 20 at Nissan Stadium behind goals from Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar and Dax McCarty.
- The teams met twice during the regular season, a home-and-home series over a week, their first-ever meetings in league play. Anibal Godoy scored the game’s only goal as Nashville SC took the victory Aug. 30 at Nissan Stadium; the teams then reached a goalless draw Sept. 6 in Fort Lauderdale.
New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union, 6 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Teal Bunbury gave the Revs the lead in the 85th minute, but Kacper Przybylko netted the leveler just three minutes later, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park on May 12.
- The Union had won seven consecutive games in Chester in the series before the draw this year. The Union have won 10 of the past 14 league meetings between the clubs, outscoring New England 28-5 in those victories. The only Revolution win in the series since 2015 came on July 29, 2017, at Gillette Stadium, a 3-0 victory, before draws there in the last two meetings.
- The teams also met in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs last year, as Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan scored goals four minutes apart midway through the first half as the Revolution took a 2-0 victory at Subaru Park. The teams also met in the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage, the Union claiming a 1-0 win in the round-of-16 match July 25.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 7 p.m.
- The teams met three times a season ago, and the Quakes won the final two. Shea Salinas and Jackson Yueill scored goals in the final 10-plus minutes as the Quakes came back for a 2-1 win Sept. 27 at Banc of California Stadium, then on Nov. 4 in San Jose, Chris Wondolowski and Cristian Espinoza scored in a 3-1 Quakes win. Earlier, Diego Rossi netted a pair of goals as LAFC rolled to a 5-1 on Sept. 2 at Banc of California Stadium.
- The Quakes win in the last two meetings have been their first in the all-time series, in seven meetings. LAFC had won the first five meetings between the clubs.
- LAFC scored four goals or more in three consecutive matches with the Quakes, through the first meeting last year, the second team in MLS history to achieve that (also, LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union, 2013-15). LAFC cruised to a 5-0 win on March 30, 2019 in San Jose behind a Carlos Vela hat trick; Vela then netted two more goals as LAFC won 4-0 on Aug. 21, 2019 at Banc of California Stadium.
D.C. United vs. CF Montreal, 8 p.m. (TSN; TVA Sports)
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. They reached a goalless draw June 23 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
- The teams met twice a season ago, and Montréal won both. Victor Wanyama and Romell Quioto scored in the game’s final 17 minutes as Montréal came back for a dramatic 3-2 win on Decision Day (Nov. 8) at Audi Field to claim a playoff spot. On July 21, Saphir Taïder scored the game’s only goal in the 31st minute to give the Impact the win during the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament.
- The goal in the MLS is Back meeting was the first for Montréal in the series in 385 minutes, since Sept. 29, 2018. The last two Montréal wins come after a four-game United undefeated streak in the series.
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 8 p.m. (TSN)
- Whitecaps FC reached a third consecutive draw in dramatic fashion, getting a penalty kick equalizer deep in stoppage time for a 2-2 result with Minnesota United FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Cristian Dajóme converted the spot kick for his second goal of the game, his eighth goal of the season, tied for fifth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Rayan Raveloson gave the Galaxy the lead after five minutes, but Deiber Caicedo and Cristian Dajóme netted goals in the second half, giving Whitecaps FC the 2-1 win at Rio Tinto Stadium on July 17; on June 23 in Sandy, Efraín Álvarez scored the game-winner in second-half stoppage time, giving the Galaxy the 2-1 victory.
- Whitecaps FC have won three of the last five meetings in Carson. The Galaxy’s lone win at BC Place over the last seven seasons came April 5, 2019, a 2-0 win. The ‘Caps have won twice with three draws over that span.
- There has been a shutout in 15 of the past 20 meetings between the teams, dating back to 2013, including three scoreless draws.