Nashville is rising up the Eastern Conference ladder, as a dominating force - scoring 16 goals in their last eight games and an unbeaten eight-game streak while also holding the second-fewest goals allowed. They are headed to Gillette Stadium to take on No.1 New England Revolution on Wednesday (7 p.m ET / ESPN+ / TV38 & myRITV, MyTV30).

Goalkeeper Joe Willis has been consistent in the league, leading with over six shutouts and seven clean sheets. Willis continues his spot at the top with last season leading the league in shutouts with nine and a single season record of 16. Being a stronghold in the net is a testament to one of the two lowest teams with the fewest goals against so far this season of 15 goals, fewer than their upcoming opponent with 21 goals against.

C.J. Sapong, Hany Mukhtar, and Randall Leal combine to make a dangerous trio attack of nine goals and seven assists within their last five matches in the month of July. In the same month, Sapong alone has scored four goals in the last six matches and has scored two or more goals every season since 2012. At least one of the three players have scored or assisted on all but one of Nashville’s goals in the last five matches before the most recent match last weekend.

Combined with midfielders, Muktar, and Leal, this dangerous attacking trio has 15 goals and 12 assists this 2021 season.