San Diego FC acquires Ian Murphy from Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SD receive: Ian Murphy

Ian Murphy COL receive: Up to $100k GAM, CLT's 2027 SuperDraft pick (2nd round)

In exchange, the Rapids receive Charlotte FC's natural second-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft, which San Diego originally acquired in April.

Colorado could receive an additional $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are met. The Rapids will retain a portion of Murphy’s salary budget charge.

“We are looking forward to adding Ian to our defensive group," San Diego FC sporting director Tyler Heaps said.

"He brings valuable MLS experience and will provide important depth and competition to our roster. We look forward to integrating him into the group as we prepare for a busy 2nd half of the season.”

The 26-year-old center back made 22 appearances across all competitions in a year and a half with Colorado. Murphy also tallied 1g/1a in 80 league appearances with FC Cincinnati after being selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He helped the club win the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield.

“We would like to thank Ian for his contributions to the Rapids during his time with the club,” Colorado Rapids president Pádraig Smith said.

“Ian has been a top professional and a valued member of our organization. We appreciate his commitment and wish him all the best as he begins this next chapter.”

San Diego are 10th in the Western Conference with 17 points (4W-6L-5D), while Colorado are in 11th with 16 points (5W-9L-1D).

Colorado host San Diego in both clubs' return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break on July 22 (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).