New England Revolution sign forward Wilson Harris

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed forward Wilson Harris, the club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old joins New England on a one-year contract through 2026 with club options for the 2027 Sprint Season and the 2027-2028 MLS season.

He spent the last two seasons in Israel's top flight with Maccabi Netanya and Maccabi Petah Tikva.

"We're happy to welcome Wilson to New England and look forward to integrating him into the team as we get set to resume the MLS season,” said New England general manager and chief soccer officer Chris Tierney.

"Wilson has shown the ability to produce consistently and continues to refine his game each year. We believe he will adapt quickly to our club and add a new dimension to our attack.”

Harris returns to the United States following his stint in Israel, where he combined for 10 goals across two seasons with Maccabi Netanya and Maccabi Petah Tikva. Last season, the Los Angeles native recorded 5g/1a in 18 league appearances for Maccabi Netanya.

Before moving abroad, Harris starred for USL Championship side Louisville City FC, scoring 46 goals in 107 appearances across all competitions and departing as one of the club's top-five all-time scorers.

A Sporting Kansas City academy product, Harris signed as a homegrown player in 2020, making 10 first-team appearances in 2021 after earning 2020 USL Championship Young Player of the Year honors with Sporting Kansas City II.

New England currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25 points (8W-5L-1D record). They'll return to MLS action on July 22 against Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).