LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 10

NEW YORK (Monday, June 28, 2021) – LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2021 MLS season.

Hernández scored a brace in the Galaxy’s 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes and their second California Clasico win of the season.

The Mexican international served as creator and goalscorer for his first goal of the game in the 11th minute. Hernández received the ball in midfield with his back to goal before hitting a long pass to send Samuel Grandsir down the right flank. Hernández then arrived in the box with a late run to volley the incoming cross past the goalkeeper (WATCH GOAL HERE).

It did not take long for Hernández to double his side’s lead in the second half. This time attacking down the left side, Kévin Cabral whipped an early cross that Hernández met with his right foot to beat the goalkeeper at his near-post and make it 2-0 to the Galaxy (WATCH GOAL HERE).

With his two goals against San Jose, Hernández became the first player to reach double digits in goals in 2021 and now leads the race to the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 10 goals on the season. The 10 goals in the opening 10 games in a season marked the second-quickest to that total in MLS history. This is Hernández’s third time named Player of the Week this season, and marks the fourth time an LA Galaxy player has been so honored.

Hernandez and the Galaxy host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, July 4 (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+) in a meeting of the second- and third-place teams in the Western Conference.