Calling all soccer fans!

Major League Soccer (MLS) just turned collecting into an epic adventure with their brand-new interactive video collection experience, MLS QUEST! If you thought you knew everything about your favorite MLS teams and players, now it’s time to turn your knowledge up a notch! MLS QUEST is where your favorite “key plays of the game” meet set completion quests and rewards, and it's ready to take the soccer world by storm. Ready to unlock exclusive rewards and relive your favorite plays? Let’s get into it!