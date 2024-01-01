Calling all soccer fans!
Major League Soccer (MLS) just turned collecting into an epic adventure with their brand-new interactive video collection experience, MLS QUEST! If you thought you knew everything about your favorite MLS teams and players, now it’s time to turn your knowledge up a notch! MLS QUEST is where your favorite “key plays of the game” meet set completion quests and rewards, and it's ready to take the soccer world by storm. Ready to unlock exclusive rewards and relive your favorite plays? Let’s get into it!
So, what exactly is MLS QUEST?
Imagine a treasure hunt—for the best video plays in soccer!
Fans can visit Official MLS QUEST Pick Up Zones, both online and in real-life locations, to collect video medallions featuring key plays from past and present MLS games. These medallions come alive to reveal which jaw-dropping, game-changing video play you unlocked, making you fall in love with your favorite soccer plays all over again.
Here’s where it gets really fun. Collect four medallions from a real game that happened, complete the quest, and BAM! You’ve unlocked a reward – we’re talking team merchandise, tickets to MLS matches, digital collectibles, and more!
How to Play (and Win) MLS QUEST
- Start Free: Visit mlsquest.com or discover an Official MLS QUEST Pick Up Zone (like the official MLS Quest profile on X, or jumping in the Official MLS QUEST Discord) to grab your first medallion for free. Yep, free! From there, you’re on your way to unlocking key plays from your favorite MLS teams.
- Collect Across the League: Collecting medallions is as easy as watching a match from your couch or showing up at the stadium. You can snag them on social media, at Pick Up Zones in partner locations, or even trade with fellow fans in the Trade Lounge.
- Complete Quests and Win: Gather four key play medallions to finish a quest. Your reward? It could be anything from team swag, gift cards, to ultimate once-in-a-lifetime soccer experiences. What more could a fan ask for?
Pro Tips for New Collectors
- Stay Informed: Check out our Blog for updates, tips, and news about official Pick Up Zones and events.
- Join the Community: The more you connect with other fans, the more fun you’ll have! Jump into our forums to discuss strategies, share your collection, and connect with other soccer fans.
- X: @mlsquest
- Instagram: @mlsquest
- Facebook: MLS QUEST
- Discord: MLS QUEST
Are You Ready?
MLS QUEST is for the fans who want more. More thrills. More connection. More rewards. Whether you’re catching a match from your living room or repping your team at the stadium, this experience brings you closer to the action and lets you relive those unforgettable plays by creating your own MLS Video Collection
Ready to start your MLS QUEST? Head to mlsquest.com and dive into a world of soccer excitement, exclusive rewards, and the ultimate fan experience. Who knows—your next medallion could lead to season tickets for your favorite MLS team!
Game on! ⚽
For More Info
Have questions? Visit our Help Center or find out more in our FAQ.
All participation is subject to registration, terms, and conditions. While supplies last and subject to restrictions.