FIFA Under-20 World Cup Standings
Group A
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Guinea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Group B
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Venezuela
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|Vanuatu
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|Germany
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group C
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Zambia
|Portugal
|Iran
|Costa Rica
Group D
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|South Africa
|Japan
|Italy
|Uruguay
Group E
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|France
|Honduras
|Vietnam
|New Zealand/td>
Group F
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Ecuador
|United States
|Saudi Arabia
|Senegal