FIFA Under-20 World Cup Standings

May 20, 201710:00AM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Group A

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
England 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
South Korea 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0
Guinea 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Group B

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Venezuela 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
Mexico 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3
Vanuatu 1 0 1 0 2 3 -1 0
Germany 1 0 1 0 0 2 -2 0

Group C

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Zambia                
Portugal                
Iran                
Costa Rica                

Group D

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
South Africa                
Japan                
Italy                
Uruguay                

Group E

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
France                
Honduras                
Vietnam                
New Zealand/td>                

Group F

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Ecuador                
United States                
Saudi Arabia                
Senegal                

