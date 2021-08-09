Media Resources 

Leagues Cup
Media Assets
- Click here for Leagues Cup assets, including player soundbytes, tournament logos, trophy photos, and more
Press Conferences
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Tigres UANL
NYCFC vs. Pumas UNAM
Sporting Kansas City vs. Club León
Orlando City vs. Club Santos
Game Notes
Press Releases(English)
Press Releases(Español)
Leagues Cup™ 2021 Schedule
All Times Eastern / * Subject to change
- Click here for the 2021 Leagues Cup bracket / schedule
Campeones Cup
Media Assets
- Click here for Campeones Cup assets, including player soundbytes, tournament logos, trophy photos, stadium imagery, and more.
Press Release(English)
Press Release(Español)
Campeones Cup 2021 Schedule
Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX confirmed details for the 2021 Campeones Cup – the annual clash between the reigning MLS and Liga MX Champions. The Columbus Crew will host Cruz Azul on Wednesday, September 29 at the Crew’s brand-new stadium, Lower.com Field (8:00 p.m. ET on Univision, TUDN and ESPN2 in the U.S., TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, and Canal 5 in Mexico) in Columbus, OH, to decide which league takes the title.