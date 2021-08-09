Media Resources 

2021 Leagues Cup & Campeones Cup Media Center 

Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX confirmed details for the 2021 Campeones Cup – the annual clash between the reigning MLS and Liga MX Champions. The Columbus Crew will host Cruz Azul on Wednesday, September 29 at the Crew’s brand-new stadium, Lower.com Field (8:00 p.m. ET on Univision, TUDN and ESPN2 in the U.S., TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, and Canal 5 in Mexico) in Columbus, OH, to decide which league takes the title.

