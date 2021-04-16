NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: MLS Watch Party Contest (“Contest”) is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding Quebec) (the “Territory”) who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and the legal age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside at the time of entry. Employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members (spouse, parent, child and sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and members of the same household, whether or not related) of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“MLS” or “Sponsor”), and Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM” and collectively with MLS, the “MLS Entities”) and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Contest are not eligible to participate or win a prize. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, state and local laws, rules and regulations. Void outside Territory, in Quebec and where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation.

HOW TO ENTER: The Contest begins upon commencement of the LAFC vs. Austin FC match scheduled to take place on April 17, 2021 (with a scheduled kickoff for 6 p.m. Eastern Standard time) and ends upon the conclusion of such match (“Entry Period”). The Clock of the Sponsor will be the official time keeper for this Contest. During the Entry Period, there is one (1) way to enter. No other method(s) of entry will be accepted. All information and files submitted in the format specified will become property of Sponsor and used as provided in the MLS Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, each of which can be found by visiting http://www.mlssoccer.com/terms-service and http://www.mlssoccer.com/privacy-policy (both of which are incorporated herein by reference).

To enter the Contest, you will need to be a registered user of Twitch. Registration is free and can be completed by visiting www.twitch.tv. By submitting your information and creating a Twitch account, you agree to the Twitch Terms of Service and Privacy Notice. If you do not agree to such Terms of Service and Privacy Notice, you cannot create a Twitch account, or participate in this Contest. Limit one (1) entry per person per Twitch account. Multiple entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void.

Once you have registered, you may enter by visiting www.twitch.tv/mls during the Entry Period where you will be presented with the opportunity to accrue “Trivia Points”. If you use your mobile phone to access Twitch, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details.

Trivia points are acquired by participating in polls (i.e., subjective, opinion based questions), quizzes (i.e., objective, fact based questions) and predictions (i.e., questions predicting match play) on www.twitch.tv/mls in accordance with the following points breakdown:

Polls: 9-10 points for every poll that you have provided an answer (points awarded on a consistent basis for all entrants)

Quizzes: 9 or 10 points for every quiz question that you have provided an answer (points awarded on a consistent basis for all entrants); additional 25 points for correct answers to quiz questions

Predictions: 9 or10 points for every prediction question that you have provided an answer (points awarded on a consistent basis for all entrants); correct prediction points awarded according to the following formula: 20 x BetMGM odds given.

MLS reserves the right to adjust points per question in its sole discretion in a manner consistent for all entrants.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Trivia Points have no cash or real-world value. Trivia Points are solely for entertainment purposes in connection with this Contest. Any/all Trivia Points accrued and any unredeemed Trivia Points following the conclusion of the Entry Period will be void. Scoreboard and final point tally shall be determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By entering into the Contest, you affirm that you have read, understand and agree to these Official Rules. Entrants understand that they are entering at their sole risk. The MLS Entities are not responsible for any claims arising from an entry specifically including, but not limited to, claims for intellectual property infringement and privacy rights violations, as well as violations of the respective social media site’s terms and conditions.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible. The MLS Entities shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest or by any technical or human error, which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Contest. The MLS Entities assume no responsibility or liability for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Proof of sending email is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of such entry.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitch.