  • When: Sunday, July 26 - Monday, August 10
  • Where: The Evening Muse 3227 North Davidson Street Charlotte, NC 28205
  • Admission: Open to the public
  • Artists: Treazy and Sydney Duarte

Artists: Treazy Treaz and Sydney Duarte (@treazytreaz and @traveling_gypsy)
A traveling dynamic duo known for their vibrant large-scale murals and immersive art installations. They transform spaces in ways that spark connection and creativity while inviting audiences into reflection and action. Treazy and Sydney use their art and voices to inspire others to expand their imaginations, engage their communities, share peace, and take part in creating positive change for a brighter future.

The Mural Co. (@TheMuralCo) is an artist-owned and artist-led mural agency specializing in large-scale murals, public art, branded environments, and cultural activations across the United States. Creative direction, artist curation, and production by The Mural Co.

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All-Star Week Event Guide

All-Star Week Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2026 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Charlotte.