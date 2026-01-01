Artists: Treazy Treaz and Sydney Duarte (@treazytreaz and @traveling_gypsy)

A traveling dynamic duo known for their vibrant large-scale murals and immersive art installations. They transform spaces in ways that spark connection and creativity while inviting audiences into reflection and action. Treazy and Sydney use their art and voices to inspire others to expand their imaginations, engage their communities, share peace, and take part in creating positive change for a brighter future.