  • Where: Soccer Celebration
  • When: Saturday, July 25th and Sunday, July 26th
  • Time: Saturday 4 PM - 10 PM ET; Sunday 3 PM - 8 PM ET

Official MLS All-Star Retail Truck – Visit the official retail truck to shop exclusive MLS x NASCAR collaboration products, featured MLS x Girl Tribe merchandise, official jerseys, and limited-edition MLS All-Star apparel and accessories.

  • Where: The Westin Charlotte
  • When: Monday, July 27th through Wednesday, July 29th
  • Time: 11 AM - 7 PM ET

Official MLS All-Star Hotel Retail Shop – Browse official MLS All-Star merchandise, jerseys, headwear, collectibles, and exclusive event products.

  • Where: Truist Field
  • When: Tuesday, July 28th
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

Truist Stadium Store – Visit the stadium store to shop official MLS All-Star event merchandise during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

  • Where: Bank of America Stadium
  • Store Sections:  109, 114, 124 & 127
  • When: Wednesday, July 29th
  • Time: 7 PM ET

Bank of America Retail Locations - Shop official MLS All-Star event merchandise at the main stadium store or visit retail locations at Sections 109, 114, 124, and 127 throughout the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.

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All-Star Week Event Guide

All-Star Week Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2026 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Charlotte.