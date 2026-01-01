- Where: Soccer Celebration
- When: Saturday, July 25th and Sunday, July 26th
- Time: Saturday 4 PM - 10 PM ET; Sunday 3 PM - 8 PM ET
Official MLS All-Star Retail Truck – Visit the official retail truck to shop exclusive MLS x NASCAR collaboration products, featured MLS x Girl Tribe merchandise, official jerseys, and limited-edition MLS All-Star apparel and accessories.
- Where: The Westin Charlotte
- When: Monday, July 27th through Wednesday, July 29th
- Time: 11 AM - 7 PM ET
Official MLS All-Star Hotel Retail Shop – Browse official MLS All-Star merchandise, jerseys, headwear, collectibles, and exclusive event products.
- Where: Truist Field
- When: Tuesday, July 28th
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
Truist Stadium Store – Visit the stadium store to shop official MLS All-Star event merchandise during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.
- Where: Bank of America Stadium
- Store Sections: 109, 114, 124 & 127
- When: Wednesday, July 29th
- Time: 7 PM ET
Bank of America Retail Locations - Shop official MLS All-Star event merchandise at the main stadium store or visit retail locations at Sections 109, 114, 124, and 127 throughout the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.