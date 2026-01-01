All-Star Week Event Guide

All-Star Week Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2026 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Charlotte.

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Know Before You Go

Know Before You Go

Get ready for Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime with stadium information, prohibited items, and event-day essentials.

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Parking Information

Parking Information

Check out our full list of parking details for Bank of America Stadium to make getting to the action as smooth as possible.