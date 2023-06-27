MLS All-Stars XI: Who should Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal?

As always, the MLS All-Star roster is stacked with talent from every nook and cranny of the league. And, as is tradition, there are more attacking midfielders in the team than a coach could ever fit on the field at any one time.

That, folks, is what makes an All-Star roster an All-Star roster. We all want to see attacking stars do crazy things on the field in a game that’s designed to be entertaining above anything else. Still, you need a few piano movers to let the piano players really shine, don’t you? Attacking players can’t influence games in the same way without help from some solid defenders and passers deeper downfield.

While this year’s roster is heavily weighted toward the attacking positions, we can put together a pretty killer starting lineup for Wayne Rooney’s time on the sidelines July 19 against Arsenal. We’ll have to leave some of the attackers on the bench, at least to begin, but the return will be worth it. I promise.