Major League Soccer will be aligning with UNICEF USA and Red Cross Canada as part of the League’s effort to support humanitarian aid to children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

UNICEF USA’s current appeal for funding will allow the organization, and local partners on the ground, to respond swiftly and effectively to the needs of the country’s 7.5 million children and families in crisis, including refugees in surrounding countries. The organization is providing safe water, health, hygiene and emergency education supplies to communities near the line of contact. Mobile teams have also been deployed to help provide psychosocial support to children as they process the traumatic circumstances around them.

Funds raised through Red Cross efforts in Canada will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to immediate humanitarian needs in Ukraine and ongoing relief efforts both in Ukraine and surrounding countries. The Government of Canada has already matched its initial $10M appeal thanks to the generous support of Canadian citizens.