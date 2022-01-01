The following terms and conditions apply to the purchase of each Guaranteed Seat License ("GSL") offered by Major League Soccer ("MLS"):
- The purchase of one or more GSLs will grant the purchaser (or "Holder") the right and option (at the Holder's discretion) to purchase the corresponding number of tickets to either, both, or none of the two MLS Premier Events (presently the MLS All-Star Game and MLS Cup) for each calendar year during the term of the GSL. The Holder of each GSL is assured of being offered the right to purchase one ticket per GSL to either, both, or none of the two MLS Premier Events during the term of the GSL. If MLS alters the name or character of an MLS Premier Event, then the ticket purchase rights of the GSL Holder shall apply to the succeeding MLS Premier Event. No cancellation of any particular MLS Premier Event will limit the GSL holder's ticket purchase rights with respect to future MLS Premier Events. MLS shall have the right to cancel any MLS Premier Event with no further obligation to the Holder and to adjust the terms and conditions herein in its sole discretion from time to time.
- The purchase price for each GSL issued prior to October 1, 2006 is $500. The purchase price is a one-time fee. Each GSL purchase is non-refundable, non-transferable and non-cancellable. MLS reserves the right to alter the GSL offering price after the conclusion of the 2006 MLS season. MLS also reserves the right to control the number of GSLs for sale each year.
- The tickets offered to GSL Holders will be for the best available seats (from all available price categories) remaining after the advance sale of tickets to the host team ticket package holders and MLS or host team sponsors. Exact seat locations are not guaranteed. The price of the tickets will be the standard face value of the tickets plus any applicable ticketing, processing, shipping, and handling fees. Each GSL holder will be notified of their right to purchase one ticket per GSL to each MLS Premier Event at least 35 days in advance of the event. GSL Holders will have at least 5 days to exercise their purchase option. If the GSL Holder does not exercise the option during that time period, the option will permanently expire with respect to that particular MLS Premier Event for that year.
- GSLs are available only to individual persons. The term of each GSL shall begin on the date of purchase and end upon the death of the GSL Holder. No GSL may be transferred or assigned by the Holder under any circumstances. Any attempted transfer or assignment will automatically terminate the GSL. There is no age restriction for GSL Holders.
- Each GSL Holder must maintain a current e-mail address and phone number on file with MLS in order to receive notification of ticket purchase opportunities. Notification for ticket purchase opportunities will be communicated via email. MLS is not responsible for fulfilling any ticket purchase requests that are not tendered to MLS in accordance with the GSL ticket purchase rules, which may be updated and amended from time to time by MLS. If MLS consistently receives returned mail or undeliverable e-mail from the GSL Holder's address on file with MLS over a period of 24 months, then MLS may, at its sole discretion, terminate the GSL without penalty and without notice to the GSL holder.