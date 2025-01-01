Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region’s most successful soccer entities.

SUM is uniquely positioned as the leading soccer enterprise in North America, notably and recently supporting the busy soccer summer of 2024. More than 130 international games in North America were operated or supported by SUM – including three Men’s MexTour and two Argentina Men’s National Team matches, Copa America 2024 and Leagues Cup.

SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™️, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W).