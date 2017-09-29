Watch to see who won MLS' first 'EA SPORTS FIFA 18' tournament

EA SPORTS FIFA 18, MLS is out, with plenty of MLS nods throughout the game. In this edition's version of "The Journey," Alex Hunter returns to the game, visiting L.A. on his off-season tour, and finding the Galaxy among the teams vying to sign him.

At the real-life StubHub last night, MLS' official game launch event featured the first tournament played on FIFA 18, with 32 L.A.-based gamers competing for the chance to be scouted and signed by the LA Galaxy.

If you didn't catch it live, you can check out the stream to see who came out on top, and how they made full use of MLS in the game.