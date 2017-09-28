ExtraTime Radio: Weeknight MLS is the best MLS + Tab Ramos on 24 Under 24

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: It's Wednesday night and there are eight games on MLS LIVE ... that's what the ExtraTime boys call heaven. Andrew, David and Matt banter through a wild slate of games, then talk 24 Under 24 Top 10 before US U-20 coach and US youth technical director Tab Ramos joins to add his expertise (38:07). Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Nothing liked a packed Wednesday night slate of wild MLS action to get Andrew, David and Matt riled up on a Thursday. The guys get petty with inspiration from Steve Birnbaum and D.C. United, then talk 24 Under 24 and the best young players in MLS. Make sure you bookmark the interview with US youth technical director and U-20 head coach Tab Ramos (38:07) for some inside insight on the league's top young talents and the work being done by the federation to keep the pipeline full of talent.

Also in this episode...

Tyler Adams and Own Goal steal the show in petty Atlantic Cup (2:29)

Galaxy crumble on the road as Dynamo avoid gut-punch loss (5:46)

FC Dallas bust their slump against Rapids -- first win since July! (8:07)

Sounders rain on 'Caps parade ... and Andrew definitely doesn't gloat (9:55)

Atlanta United make the playoffs! But home slate was soft... (13:03)

Miguel Almiron's teammates honor him ... Too much or just right? (16:05)

Listeners push back on Tata Martino squad rotation critique (17:37)

Are New England fans right to be hacked off about Video Review? (19:47)

Fire trade Wooden Spoon for playoff spot as Quakes fall flat (23:31)

What do the guys think of 2017's 24 Under 24? (28:01)

Why the 24 Under 24 list is different than years past (30:45)

INTERVIEW: Tab Ramos, US youth technical director and U-20 head coach

Tab Ramos, US youth technical director and U-20 head coach Alessandro Nesta rumored to be Montreal's next head coach (1:06:00)

Crew SC are ignored now longer ... Doyle's take on Columbus (1:09:24)

Remembering Christos FC with a hilarious listener story (1:11:20)

