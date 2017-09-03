Nico Lodeiro blesses us with photo of Luis Suarez holding Sounders jersey

Look, here's a great transfer rumor we can blame on Seattle Sounders star Nico Lodeiro himself. While the forward's away on national team duty with Uruguay, he's been reunited with a longtime buddy, Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Luckily, crafty, crafty Nico blessed us with this prime photo op on Instagram:

Write your own fan fiction based on this, but any rumor-mongering we can direct back to Lodeiro's own caption. "Lucho, next signing for Seattle Sounders?" It reads in English. "He's coming!" (Hopefully "Se viene!" works out much more positively than Gerard Pique's infamous recent post, "Se queda," about another now-former Barcelona teammate.)

Alright, so the emoji make this a wink-wink, nudge-nudge joke, but we do know that Suarez himself literally helped Lodeiro sign to Seattle. He's also said to check in on Sounders matches to see how his friend is doing.

Connect the dots, people. Anyways, while we all dream, we can look forward to them taking the pitch when Uruguay plays its next CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying match, at Paraguay on Tues., Sept. 5 at 8 pm ET.